ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

1 person killed, 9 others hurt in weekend crash in Nevada

May 28, 2024, 7:02 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm

The Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Elko County. (N...

The Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Elko County. (Nevada HIghway Patrol)

(Nevada HIghway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

ELKO, Nev. The Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in Elko County.

According to the NHP, the crash occurred Saturday around 11:45 p.m. on Highway 93 at milepost 14, which is 60 miles south of Wells, Nevada.

The NHP said a black Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 93. A red Ford Explorer and a silver Volkswagen Jetta were traveling north on Highway 93. For reasons unknown, the Expedition crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane of traffic. The front of the Expedition struck the front of the Explorer on the left side, which caused the Expedition to rotate.

According to the NHP, the front of the Jetta then struck the right side of the Expedition causing it to travel over the top of the Jetta. The Expedition came to a rest on its wheels, partially in the southbound lanes.

Small town swarmed by Mormon crickets; ‘It’s pretty disgusting’

A passenger in the Jetta died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

In all, there were 10 people involved in the crash, with the surviving nine transported to hospitals in Nevada and Utah.

The identity of the victim was not released. Additionally, no additional information on the surviving victims were provided, including where they were from and the severity of their injuries.

The area is part KSL’s TV broadcast area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 

1 person killed, 9 others hurt in weekend crash in Nevada