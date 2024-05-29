AMERICAN FORK — A man and a 10-year-old girl are injured following a crash involving their motorcycle and a vehicle in the area of 5700 W. 6800 North in Utah County on Tuesday.

Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said that the young girl was transported by ground ambulance and that an airlift was cancelled.

Officials reported that both the motorcycle and car had minimal damage.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.