On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Group sues over Utah Fits All scholarship program

May 29, 2024, 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:56 am

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Education Association, a group of parents and an elected member of the Utah State Board of Education are suing over the Utah Fits All scholarship program.

The Utah Fits All Scholarship — which critics call a school voucher program — allows families of Utah’s K-12 students to receive up to $8,000 for certain educational expenses, including private school tuition.

The lawsuit argues that the law violates Utah’s constitutionally protected right to a free education.

“It diverts income tax revenues to fund private schools that are (1) not free, (2) not open to all students, and (3) not controlled and supervised by the State Board of Education,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit was filed by the Utah Education Association, Kevin Labresh and Terra Cooper on behalf of their children, Amy Barton, and Carol Lear — an elected member of the State Board of Education.

“This lawsuit is necessary to ensure that public funds remain in public schools, where they can do the most good for all our students,” the education association said in a statement.

The group is asking a judge to declare the program unconstitutional and permanently stop the law from being implemented.

Supporters of the voucher program have defended it, arguing that the program gives students a choice in education. The scholarships are currently being allocated to 10,000 Utah students, based first on financial need. ACE Scholarships administers the program and said more than 27,000 students have applied.

In total, the program gives private schools $82.5 million in public funds.

Utah families receive millions of tax dollars for ‘Utah Fits All’ scholarship. Education opportunity or taxpayer subsidy?

The full lawsuit can be seen here.

This story is developing and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

T-shirts worn during 4.8 mile walk from East High School to Glendale Middle School, where over 50 s...

Logan Stefanich

Community treks nearly 5 miles to advocate for west-side high school in Salt Lake City

Nearly two hours and 4.8 miles: That's what it takes to walk from East High School to Glendale Middle School, and the walk that over 50 students, parents and community members embarked on Tuesday.

14 hours ago

Seniors at Roy High School gathered for a dress rehearsal of graduation. (Tanner Siegworth, KSL TV)...

Deanie Wimmer

How Roy High boosted graduation rates from 70% to 92%

Roy High School has accomplished something few thought was possible, by aligning community to invest in the lives of students. Now other schools are taking note.

7 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona delivers remarks at an event ho...

Collin Binkley, AP Education Writer

Biden administration canceling student loans for another 160,000 borrowers

The Biden administration is canceling student loans for another 160,000 borrowers through a combination of existing programs.

7 days ago

Green Acres Elementary through a chain link fence...

Eliza Pace

Child brings THC infused gummy worms to Utah elementary school by mistake, police say

The North Ogden Police Department is investigating after an elementary aged child brought and distributed THC infused gummy worms to other children.

8 days ago

A street sign of 2300 E. Canyon Road. On Saturday, two teen girls where hospitalized after attempti...

Brianna Chavez

Plans in place to add traffic signal to Spanish Fork intersection where two girls were hit

UDOT and Spanish Fork officials are working on getting a traffic signal at the intersection where two girls were critically injured while crossing the street.

9 days ago

This photo provided by Vermont State University shows Max the Cat stands in front of Woodruff Hall ...

Associated Press

A college puts the ‘cat’ into ‘education’ by giving Max an honorary ‘doctor of litter-ature’ degree

A Vermont university has bestowed the honorary degree of “doctor of litter-ature” on a cat named Max who has become a beloved member of its community.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Group sues over Utah Fits All scholarship program