Group sues over Utah Fits All scholarship program

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Education Association, a group of parents and an elected member of the Utah State Board of Education are suing over the Utah Fits All scholarship program.

The Utah Fits All Scholarship — which critics call a school voucher program — allows families of Utah’s K-12 students to receive up to $8,000 for certain educational expenses, including private school tuition.

The lawsuit argues that the law violates Utah’s constitutionally protected right to a free education.

“It diverts income tax revenues to fund private schools that are (1) not free, (2) not open to all students, and (3) not controlled and supervised by the State Board of Education,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit was filed by the Utah Education Association, Kevin Labresh and Terra Cooper on behalf of their children, Amy Barton, and Carol Lear — an elected member of the State Board of Education.

“This lawsuit is necessary to ensure that public funds remain in public schools, where they can do the most good for all our students,” the education association said in a statement.

The group is asking a judge to declare the program unconstitutional and permanently stop the law from being implemented.

Supporters of the voucher program have defended it, arguing that the program gives students a choice in education. The scholarships are currently being allocated to 10,000 Utah students, based first on financial need. ACE Scholarships administers the program and said more than 27,000 students have applied.

In total, the program gives private schools $82.5 million in public funds.

The full lawsuit can be seen here.

This story is developing and will be updated.