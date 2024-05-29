Man arrested in connection to deadly SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a 59-year-old man who is accused of shooting and killing a man in an industrial part of Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of 3075 W. Decade Drive around 4 p.m. after the suspect, identified as David Chase, called 911 and allegedly told dispatchers he shot a man.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, identified Tuesday as Thomas Priest, died at the scene.

Detectives said they believe the shooting happened after an argument between Chase and Priest. Police said Priest did not have a weapon and Chase “could not articulate any threat toward him.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department said Chase was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of one count of murder. This was the sixth homicide in the city this year.