Larry H. Miller Company Announces Sports & Entertainment Rebrand

SALT LAKE CITY – The Larry H. Miller Company has unveiled a new brand identity for its sports and entertainment sector. MSE will represent Miller Sports + Entertainment.

LHM Company announced the rebrand on Wednesday, May 29. LHM business under the MSE umbrella includes the Salt Lake Bees and their new ballpark in Daybreak, Big League Utah, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment.

“Our company is signaling the start of a new era with the introduction of Miller Sports + Entertainment,” said Michelle Smith, MSE president. “We begin with our anchors in the development of cinema entertainment centers building off our popular Megaplex Theatres and a state-of-the-art minor league baseball ballpark for the Salt Lake Bees. What hasn’t changed is our long-standing commitment to providing best-in-class experiences that enrich the community and create memories.”

Michelle Smith was announced as MSE president and chief people officer for the Larry H. Miller Company. Britten Maughan serves as MSE executive vice president and president of Megaplex Theatres. Ty Wardle is the general manager of the Salt Lake Bees and MSE chief revenue officer and executive vice president. Other platform executives include Ashley Havili, who serves as vice president of marketing, Brett Hanson as vice president of finance, and Sam Wood as vice president of people & culture.

MSE becomes the fourth LHM platform, joining Larry H. Miller Real Estate, Larry H. Miller Senior Health, and Larry H. Miller Investments.

The MSE platform extends the Miller family’s legacy as the pioneers of professional sports in Utah, including the purchases of the NBA Utah Jazz, IHL Salt Lake Golden Eagles, WNBA Utah Starzz, MiLB Salt Lake Bees, and NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars. Their downtown arena hosted the 1993 and 2023 NBA All-Star Games, and the figure skating and short track speed skating competition at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. The company also owned and operated sports television and radio properties, founded and ran the Tour of Utah professional cycling stage race, built and operated the Miller Motorsports Park, and acquired and operated Fanzz, a sports apparel company.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees.

