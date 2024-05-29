On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Larry H. Miller Company Announces Sports & Entertainment Rebrand

May 29, 2024, 11:07 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Larry H. Miller Company has unveiled a new brand identity for its sports and entertainment sector. MSE will represent Miller Sports + Entertainment.

LHM Company announced the rebrand on Wednesday, May 29. LHM business under the MSE umbrella includes the Salt Lake Bees and their new ballpark in Daybreak, Big League Utah, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment.

“Our company is signaling the start of a new era with the introduction of Miller Sports + Entertainment,” said Michelle Smith, MSE president. “We begin with our anchors in the development of cinema entertainment centers building off our popular Megaplex Theatres and a state-of-the-art minor league baseball ballpark for the Salt Lake Bees. What hasn’t changed is our long-standing commitment to providing best-in-class experiences that enrich the community and create memories.”

RELATED: U.S. Olympic Athletes Reveal Their Favorite Cheat Foods To Break Diet

Michelle Smith was announced as MSE president and chief people officer for the Larry H. Miller Company. Britten Maughan serves as MSE executive vice president and president of Megaplex Theatres. Ty Wardle is the general manager of the Salt Lake Bees and MSE chief revenue officer and executive vice president. Other platform executives include Ashley Havili, who serves as vice president of marketing, Brett Hanson as vice president of finance, and Sam Wood as vice president of people & culture.

MSE becomes the fourth LHM platform, joining Larry H. Miller Real Estate, Larry H. Miller Senior Health, and Larry H. Miller Investments.

The MSE platform extends the Miller family’s legacy as the pioneers of professional sports in Utah, including the purchases of the NBA Utah Jazz, IHL Salt Lake Golden Eagles, WNBA Utah Starzz, MiLB Salt Lake Bees, and NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars. Their downtown arena hosted the 1993 and 2023 NBA All-Star Games, and the figure skating and short track speed skating competition at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. The company also owned and operated sports television and radio properties, founded and ran the Tour of Utah professional cycling stage race, built and operated the Miller Motorsports Park, and acquired and operated Fanzz, a sports apparel company.

RELATED STORIES

Follow KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Charges Against Scottie Scheffler Dropped After Arrest Outside PGA Championship

Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world's top male golfer being arrested

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising To Put On Camp For Community

Utah quarterback Cam Rising (along with several of his Utah football teammates) will be putting on a camp for the community in June.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

U.S. Olympic Athletes Reveal Their Favorite Cheat Foods To Break Diet

Almost all Olympians follow a very strict diet. However, even the best athletes in the world indulge in cheat foods from time to time.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Are Jazz More Likely To Tank Or Get Better Next Season?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 Fan Vote (2024)

It’s that time of year again, Hans and Scotty G. are counting down the 60 best college football players in the state of Utah ahead of the 2023 college football season.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Releases Statement Debunking Rumored ACC Courtship

Memorial Day weekend got off to an interesting start as rumors began to swirl that Utah was in the middle of a courtship with the ACC before even starting their journey with the Big 12.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Larry H. Miller Company Announces Sports & Entertainment Rebrand