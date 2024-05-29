On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Orem man arrested following high-speed chases, with police cars nearly rammed twice

May 29, 2024, 11:26 AM

An Orem man was arrested Tuesday after police say he nearly rammed into an officer's patrol car twi...

An Orem man was arrested Tuesday after police say he nearly rammed into an officer's patrol car twice and led officers on a high speed chase through neighborhood streets. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

OREM — An Orem man was arrested Tuesday after police say he nearly rammed into an officer’s patrol car twice and led officers on a high speed chase through neighborhood streets.

Brigham Joseph Aston, 26, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of two counts of attempted assault targeting law enforcement, failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, reckless driving and not having vehicle registration.

The investigation began about 8:20 p.m. Monday when an Orem police officer responded to the area of 900 South and 800 East to conduct a welfare check on a man who had been in the back of an SUV for approximately seven hours, according to a police booking affidavit.

But as the officer approached, the driver, Aston, allegedly sped away.

“I attempted to catch up to the vehicle and due to it traveling at a high rate of speed, I wasn’t able to catch up to the vehicle,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Shortly after entering Provo, Aston made a U-turn and continued to speed “directly toward my vehicle. At this point I believed the vehicle was going to ram my marked patrol unit head-on. The vehicle eventually veered last second, missing me, and returned to Orem on 800 South Street,” the affidavit says.

Chase stopped for a short time

The officer briefly stopped chasing Aston, but located the SUV again in a dead-end street near 620 S. State.

“I pulled in front of the suspect vehicle again in an attempt to conduct a high-risk traffic stop, however I couldn’t exit the vehicle fast enough before the vehicle drove forward, and I believed it would ram me again but went up the curb, narrowly missing my vehicle a second time,” according to the affidavit.

At that point, a second officer joined the pursuit, which went nearly 10 more miles.

“During the pursuit, the vehicle ran multiple red lights, stop signs, went into oncoming traffic, failed to maintain (its) lane, traveled well above the posted speed limits, and hit speeds of over 100 mph in a marked 50 mph zone. Due to safety of all involved and the public, the pursuit was terminated. This occurred in residential areas along with the main roads throughout the southeast side of Orem/northwest side of Provo,” the arrest report states.

Officers went back to the neighborhood Tuesday where the vehicle was originally spotted, and reported finding it nearby, parked in front of Aston’s residence. He was taken into custody without further incident a short time later.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

courtroom gavel...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Charges: Salt Lake man, 78, kidnapped, sexually assaulted teen walking home from school

A 78-year-old Salt Lake man is facing seven felony charges accusing him of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was walking home from school.

13 minutes ago

A Salt Lake City Police Department crime scene car on scene of a deadly shooting in Glendale. (Salt...

Josh Ellis

Man arrested in connection to deadly SLC shooting

Police have arrested a 59-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting in an industrial part of SLC's Glendale neighborhood.

1 hour ago

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Lindsay Aerts

Group sues over Utah Fits All scholarship program

A group of parents and an elected member of the Utah State Board of Education are suing over the Utah Fits All Scholarship program.

2 hours ago

James Oborn shows KSL’s Matt Gephardt one side of a signpost saying there is no street parking at...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Utahn who says confusing signs led to towing woes

If you park in violation of a community’s rules, you’d expect to be towed. But what does Utah law say about parking enforcement signs that are confusing?

13 hours ago

An Orem homeowner claims that a group lit multiple fires in his yard. (Andrew Adams, KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Orem homeowner fears larger fire was possible after group lit cottonwood seeds in his yard

An Orem homeowner claims that a group lit multiple fires in his yard, creating a dangerous situation.

14 hours ago

T-shirts worn during 4.8 mile walk from East High School to Glendale Middle School, where over 50 s...

Logan Stefanich

Community treks nearly 5 miles to advocate for west-side high school in Salt Lake City

Nearly two hours and 4.8 miles: That's what it takes to walk from East High School to Glendale Middle School, and the walk that over 50 students, parents and community members embarked on Tuesday.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Orem man arrested following high-speed chases, with police cars nearly rammed twice