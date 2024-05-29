Orem man arrested following high-speed chases, with police cars nearly rammed twice

OREM — An Orem man was arrested Tuesday after police say he nearly rammed into an officer’s patrol car twice and led officers on a high speed chase through neighborhood streets.

Brigham Joseph Aston, 26, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of two counts of attempted assault targeting law enforcement, failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, reckless driving and not having vehicle registration.

The investigation began about 8:20 p.m. Monday when an Orem police officer responded to the area of 900 South and 800 East to conduct a welfare check on a man who had been in the back of an SUV for approximately seven hours, according to a police booking affidavit.

But as the officer approached, the driver, Aston, allegedly sped away.

“I attempted to catch up to the vehicle and due to it traveling at a high rate of speed, I wasn’t able to catch up to the vehicle,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.