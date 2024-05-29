Utah Quarterback Cam Rising To Put On Camp For Community

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising (along with several of his Utah football teammates) will be putting on a camp for the community in June.

The “Rising Stars” Football Camp will take place on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 at Herriman High School and will feature a couple of different elements.

You can register for the camp using the URL code in the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Rising (@crising7)

“More Than A Camp, It’s An Event”

Rising’s two-day camp has several different components designed to not only teach youth fundamental football skills, but to give back to the community and kids that often get lost in the shuffle.

The main “Rising Stars” camp will run both days (June 13 and 14) from 5:30-8:30 pm and is open to boys and girls ages K-12.

In addition to the “Rising Stars” camp, Rising has also come up with a camp designed for kids with special needs (The 12th Man Camp) and has invited 30 kids from various organizations to participate. That event will take place on June 14 from 3:30-4:30 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Football (@utahfootball)

Proceeds from the “Rising Stars” camp will go toward Herriman Ute Conference Football to help with equipment needs and For the Kids Foundation which deals with childhood hunger.

Lastly, Rising is challenging fans to “Fill the Truck” with food donations that will benefit For the Kids Foundation over his camp’s two-day span in exchange for raffle tickets to win various signed memorabilia.

Notable Utah Football Players, Celebrities That Will Be Attending

Offensive lineman Jaren Kump

Running back Jaylon Glover

Receiver Money Parks

Defensive lineman Dalyn Ellison (former star at Herriman High)

Tight end Brant Kuithe

Linebacker Lander Barton

Offensive Lineman Barry Sims (Raiders and 49ers)

Utah Jazz Sportscaster Craig Bolerjack

Additionally, KC Wolf (Kansas City Chiefs mascot) and Sourdough Sam (49er’s mascot) will be in attendance keeping things light with Swoop.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports