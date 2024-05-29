On the Site:
Utah Basketball Adds Transfer From Eastern Carolina University

May 29, 2024, 12:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes got a little better Wednesday afternoon after receiving a commitment from ECU transfer forward Ezra Ausar.

Ausar comes to the Utes as a highly sought after four-star transfer who was being pursued by the likes of NC State and Steton Hall among others.

Utah’s latest get becomes the fifth transfer into the program for the 2024-25 college basketball season and leaves the Utes with four more spots to fill on their roster.

Ausar took to X posting a picture of himself with head coach Craig Smith in Salt Lake City, along with a message of encouragement to announce his commitment.

More About New Utah Forward Ezra Ausar

Ausar is bringing good size and athleticism to the Runnin’ Utes standing at 6’8″ and 247 lbs.

During his freshman campaign in the 2022-23 season, Ausar played in 32 games while averaging about 20 minutes of play per game along with 10 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Ausar improved those numbers this past year during his sophomore season averaging 25 minutes per game, 11.4 points and 4.7 rebounds.

From his freshman year to his sophomore year, Ausar improved his field goal percentage from 51 percent to 56 percent with room left to grow.

Ausar comes to the Utes with two more years of eligibility left as well as a redshirt year.

Ausar will be joined in Salt Lake City by fellow transfers Keanu DawesMason MadsenZach Keller and Miro Little in the Runnin’ Utes effort to retool themselves for a rigorous Big 12 basketball schedule.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

