Locals In MLB: Hodge Delights In Debut, Dunn Returns To Milwaukee

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Cottonwood Colt Porter Hodge had a memorable MLB debut when he finally took the mound in front of 35,000 fans at beautiful Wrigley Field. Hodge needed just ten pitches to strike out three All-Stars in an electric performance.

Hodge was called up to Chicago on May 17 and debuted against the Atlanta Braves on May 22.

I wanna thank everyone who has helped and supported me through my career to get to this point. Look forward to what the future holds. Go Cubs go 🐻

5.22.24 pic.twitter.com/uTFiyP88oF — Porter Hodge (@Phodgie) May 24, 2024

Hodge has made three appearances for the Cubs, giving up one hit while punching out six of the seven batters he has retired.

Utah Prep Athletes (1)

Porter Hodge | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Triple-A Iowa Cubs – (Chicago Cubs)

Climbing two levels of professional baseball in less than two months, Hodge is showing the talent that made him the 23rd-ranked prospect in a loaded Chicago Cubs farm system. After starting the year with Double-A Tennessee, Hodge was promoted to Triple-A Iowa in mid-April. The May 2023 Southern League Pitcher of the Month made ten appearances for Iowa, accumulating a 6.55 ERA while striking out 18 batters against 11 walks.

The offensively challenged Cubs have slid to 28-27 and sit 3.5 games behind the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

The right-handed Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

The Chicago Cubs selected Hodge out of high school in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He advanced to Double-A Tennessee in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.13 ERA in 80.2 innings.

2024 MLB Stats: 3 Games | 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 2.1 IP | 6 Ks | 0.43 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 12 Games | 1-1 | 4.80 ERA | 15 IP | 26 Ks | 12 BB | 1.67 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6-7 | 5.13 ERA | 80.2 IP | 103 K | 49 BB | 1.401 WHIP

Utah Utes (2)

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

MLB – (Chicago White Sox)

The 6’1 lefty has a 4.76 ERA through eight May appearances (11.1 IP). Banks has allowed an earned run in half of his outings this month.

The White Sox own the worst record in baseball at 15-41. They are last in the AL Central and trail the division-leading Guardians by 22.5 games.

The Riverton High School product played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College before finishing his collegiate career across the valley with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 7 Games: 0-0 | 10 IP | 3.60 ERA | SV | 13 Hits | 11 Ks | 2 BB | 0.80 WHIP

2024 Stats: 19 Games | 0-2 | SV | 24 IP | 4.88 ERA | 28 Ks | 4 BB | 1.46 WHIP

Oliver Dunn | 2B

MLB – (Milwaukee Brewers)

The left-handed hitting third baseman was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on May 15 and recalled to Milwaukee on May 26. Dunn hit .310 in eight games for Nashville. He is 1-5 with one start since being called back to the big leagues.

The Brewers lead the NL Central with a 31-23 record.

Oliver Dunn has played 6 games since being demoted to the minor leagues He’s gone 8-23 with one home run, two doubles, three walks, and two stolen bases. .988 OPS. pic.twitter.com/U6V9iWQlXQ — Tyler Koerth (@TylerKoerth) May 24, 2024

Dunn played 155 games for the University of Utah (2017-19), hitting .312 with seven home runs and 78 RBI. As a junior, Dunn hit .366 while safely reaching nearly half his plate appearances.

The New York Yankees selected Dunn in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Dunn spent 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He appeared in 119 games at Double-A Reading last season, slashing .271/.396/.506 while hitting 21 home runs.

Last 7 Games: .200 BA | 3 Hits | 2 BB | 8 Ks | SB

2024 MiLB Stats: .310 BA | 9 Hits | HR | 3 2B | 3 RBI | 2 SB | 9 Ks | 4 BB

2024 MLB Stats: .225 BA | 19 Hits | HR | 2 2B | 2 3B | 6 RBI | 2 SB | 35 Ks | 5 BB

BYU Cougars (1)

Michael Rucker | Pitcher

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies

Rucker has yet to debut for the Phillies after the 29-year-old righthander was placed in the 15-day IL with what the team has called ‘right-hand arterial vasospasms.’ Philliesnation.com reported that Rucker has begun throwing bullpen sessions as he works back from injury.

Philadelphia has become the class of the National League, rising to an MLB-best record of 31-14. The Phillies hold a 2.5-game lead over second-place Atlanta.

Rucker played two years in Provo, finishing with a 16-2 record in 29 appearances (22 starts). He went 11-1 in 102.1 innings with a 2.73 ERA as a junior. The Chicago Cubs selected Rucker in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: N/A

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 96 appearances | 5-2 | 4.91 ERA | 123.1 IP | 120 Ks | 50 BB | 1.39 WHIP

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24