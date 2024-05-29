On the Site:
Orders now being accepted for coin fundraiser to honor Sgt. Bill Hooser

May 29, 2024, 2:36 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

Another fundraiser to support the family of fallen Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser is underway.

BY MARK JONES


SANTAQUIN — Another coin fundraiser to support the family of fallen Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser is underway. 

A coin with a picture of Hooser “is an officially sponsored coin from Santaquin Police Chief Rodney Hurst,” according to a post from the Santaquin Police Department.

Hooser was killed in the line of duty on May 5 when he was struck by a semitruck during a traffic stop.

 

The cost of the coin is $20, with all proceeds being donated to Hooser’s family.

Coins will be completed roughly in three to four weeks from the time the order is placed.

The deadline for ordering the coins is June 15.

Orders are being accepted through Venmo and the account of @Jerame-Baker-1. The post said to leave your name and address in the Venmo comments.

Last week, KSL TV told the story of Saratoga Springs Police Cpl. Derrick Luera who had designed a two-inch coin that features a sliding front that opens to reveal a 3D portrait of Hooser. To read more of that separate story, click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

