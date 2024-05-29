Teen fatally stabbed in the chest after a fight in Herriman, police say

HERRIMAN — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed on the street Wednesday afternoon, Herriman police say.

Herriman police Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg told KSL the stabbing happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Beckenbauer Drive after an altercation between two groups of people on the road.

“I just saw a lot of young kids, they were running back and forth, and there was crying, hugging each other,” said Irma Rios, a resident in the neighborhood. “I saw one, he was without a shirt, and he wanted to go to the car, but the police and the paramedics didn’t let him go.”

Stromberg said the killed teen was stabbed in the chest and was found by first responders in a car. EMTs performed first aid on the teen, but he died from his injuries.

Rios said she noticed some girls telling police they were trying to keep another vehicle from leaving the scene.

“I just hear the girls saying that it was a bunch of them, and they are trying to stop because they know them,” she said.

Police report that the killed teen did not live in the neighborhood where he was stabbed but did not say where he lived or why he was in the neighborhood.

Stromberg said that one person was sent to the hospital due to the fight but could not say how the hospitalized person was involved or their injuries.

Police believe the stabbing is related to a Valley High School graduation, and several minors are being questioned about the stabbing. Stromberg said the vehicle left the scene was found at a house in Riverton.

Police said there are no suspects in custody and there are no threats to the public, but they are looking for a couple of people who were involved in this stabbing.

Stromberg confirmed that investigators are treating this case as a homicide. He said the investigation could take several hours before more information is released.

Stromberg said this is Herriman’s first murder investigation since 2012.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.