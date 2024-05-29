Utah Signs Left Wing Julian Lutz To Three-Year Deal

SALT LAKE CITY – According to CapFriendly, the Utah Hockey Team has signed 20-year-old left winger Julian Lutz to a three-year deal worth $2,850,000.

The Coyotes drafted Lutz 43rd overall in the second round of the 2022 draft.

He played that season in the DEL, the top hockey league in Germany, for the EHC Redbull. His season was riddled with injuries, and even though his team won the league, he only participated in 24 games and tallied 8 points.

Lutz followed the 2022-2023 season in the DEL by representing Germany in the World Junior U20 Championships, where he recorded two assists in 5 games.

Lutz had a bounce-back year in the United States Hockey League for the Green Bay Gamblers this past season. He averaged over a point per game with 24 goals and 44 assists in 50 regular season games and an additional 4 points in 6 games during the playoffs.

Lutz will likely spend most of this coming season in the AHL, splitting time between Tempe and Tuscon. Utah fans can expect to see his name on the NHL roster as his development progresses.

