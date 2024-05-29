On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Signs Left Wing Julian Lutz To Three-Year Deal

May 29, 2024, 3:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – According to CapFriendly, the Utah Hockey Team has signed 20-year-old left winger Julian Lutz to a three-year deal worth $2,850,000.

The Coyotes drafted Lutz 43rd overall in the second round of the 2022 draft.

He played that season in the DEL, the top hockey league in Germany, for the EHC Redbull. His season was riddled with injuries, and even though his team won the league, he only participated in 24 games and tallied 8 points.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Lutz followed the 2022-2023 season in the DEL by representing Germany in the World Junior U20 Championships, where he recorded two assists in 5 games.

Lutz had a bounce-back year in the United States Hockey League for the Green Bay Gamblers this past season. He averaged over a point per game with 24 goals and 44 assists in 50 regular season games and an additional 4 points in 6 games during the playoffs.  

Lutz will likely spend most of this coming season in the AHL, splitting time between Tempe and Tuscon. Utah fans can expect to see his name on the NHL roster as his development progresses. 

RELATED STORIES

Want more coverage like Utah signs left wing Julian Lutz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Nonconference Schedule For 2025 Is ‘Close To Finished’

BYU is moving closer to finalizing the nonconference portion of its 2025 schedule.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Sees Opportunities For Stability After House v. NCAA Settlement

BYU AD Tom Holmoe spoke for the first time on the House v. NCAA settlement.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Hodge Delights In Debut, Dunn Returns To Milwaukee

Former Cottonwood Colt Porter Hodge had a memorable MLB debut when he finally took the mound in front of 35,000 fans at beautiful Wrigley Field.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Adds Transfer From Eastern Carolina University

The Runnin' Utes got a little better after receiving a commitment from ECU transfer forward Ezra Ausar.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Charges Against Scottie Scheffler Dropped After Arrest Outside PGA Championship

Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world's top male golfer being arrested

5 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising To Put On Camp For Community

Utah quarterback Cam Rising (along with several of his Utah football teammates) will be putting on a camp for the community in June.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah Signs Left Wing Julian Lutz To Three-Year Deal