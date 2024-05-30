Breaking News:
Jury deliberating in Chad Daybell murder case
LOCAL NEWS

Family remembers their fun-loving teen who drowned in swimming pool

May 29, 2024, 7:42 PM | Updated: 7:42 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


LEHI He was already a natural leader.

One could tell by the football video of 13-year-old Beckham Cram in the middle of a team huddle yelling instructions and encouragement.

“He was all about fun. He was searching for everywhere he went,” said Marc Cram, Beckham’s father.

Beckham found a lot of fun on the football field, or any sports field to be honest.

But his mother said Beckham also had a softer side.

“He did a talent show at school and he sang ‘Barbie Girl,’” Morgan Cram said. “Everybody commented to me that was the best thing at the talent show was him singing ‘Barbie Girl.'”

Beckham Cram, 13, died by drowning in a swimming pool. His family is overwhelmed with support of their community around him as they grieve their loss. (Cram Family)

Beckham’s outgoing, fun-loving personality makes it that much harder to believe he is gone, after he drowned in a swimming pool.

“It is devastating,” Marc Cram said.

Ribbons line the Lehi neighborhood where he lived, and flowers upon flowers continue to be delivered to the family home.

His parents, who are divorced but stayed friendly for Beckham and his siblings, can’t believe they will only hear his laugh and voice in videos from now on.

“It’s hard to believe just because of the person he was and the light that he brought. It has been a really, really hard three days,” Marc Cram said.

Now, it is the memories of Beckham that will live on.

“I always say he is his dad’s best friend, but he was my mama’s boy,” Morgan Cram said. “He loved to love and I mean that kid would go to the grocery store with me and carry the groceries, take them upstairs for me, everything, do anything, as long he got hot tamales and a chocolate bar, it is fine.”

Beckham Cram, 13, died by drowning in a swimming pool. His family is overwhelmed with support of their community around him as they grieve their loss. (Cram Family)

It is those little things that mean so much more now.

The family also appreciates the support of the community and those who knew Beckham.

There is a *GoFundMe page set up to help the family with expenses.

The family is planning on a “Celebration of Life” at the Experience Events Center in Provo on Sunday, with a viewing at 9 a.m. and funeral services at 11 a.m.

The family has had to move to the larger venue because of so many people who expressed interest in coming.

“He would want no tears and just all laughter,” said his father. “So, we are going to pay the respect but we are going to do it in the best way possible for Beck.”

Beckham Cram, 13, died by drowning in a swimming pool. His family is overwhelmed with support of their community around him as they grieve their loss. (Cram Family)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

