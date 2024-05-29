100th Minute Equalizer Keeps Real Salt Lake Unbeaten Streak Alive

Breaking News:
SEATTLEReal Salt Lake found some last-minute magic once again in a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders.

After stealing a point in Dallas with a late goal on Saturday, a similar storyline played out in Lumen Field on Wednesday.

Real Salt Lake Forces Late Draw With Sounders

With the rain pouring and MLS MVP candidate Chicho Arango starting on the bench, it looked like RSL may have an early hill to climb.

Real appeared to be unphased by the task at hand. The opening 20 minutes were entirely in the favor of the visitors.

Diego Luna and Andres Gomez brought a dynamic wing attack, applying heavy pressure on Seattle in their defensive third.

However, without the lethal finisher that Arango has been this season, the chances that RSL created early ultimately led to nothing.

Seattle picked up the pace midway through the first half and started to take control. They ended up leading in both possession and shots on goal at the break.

In the 35th minute, Real Salt Lake and 19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Beavers got its first real test.

Seattle midfielder Obed Vargas loaded up from the top of the box and sent a heater toward the top corner but Beavers was able to make the diving save.

With eight shots and none on goal, RSL had just 0.34 expected goals in the first 45 minutes.

The precision wasn’t there for Real but the energy and execution kept the scoreline at 0-0.

The Sounders opened the second half with a scoring look that made the Seattle crowd start buzzing.

The ball crossed over a mostly uncontested net but none of the players in the area were able to make a play before the RSL clear.

In the 55th minute, Anderson Julio got hit in the side of the head as he jumped up to block a cross. As Julio was examined by the medical staff, Arango began suiting up on the sidelines.

Julio petitioned for a return to the pitch but head coach Pablo Mastroeni opted to be safe and bring in Arango.

Seattle got two more great looks on goal in the 65th minute.

Nouhou Tolo forced Beavers to make a play again and he stepped up to make his fourth save.

Beavers played well in the start over Zac MacMath. But, with a storm of shots raining down on him in Seattle, one was bound to break through.

In the 68th minute, Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák went for goal on a free kick and found the bottom right corner. Beavers could only alter the path of the shot as RSL went down a goal.

To the shock of no one, Real’s first shot on goal came off the foot of Arango in the 81st minute. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei answered the first call of the night with a save in the bottom right corner.

Four minutes later, Braian Ojeda, Matt Crooks, and Arango all got a shot at an equalizer. The first attempt was blocked and the two that followed were off the mark.

As full-time approached, Real Salt Lake was given some hop with nine minutes of stoppage time.

In the 91st minute, Fidel Barajas was just feet away from finding the equalizer that no one else could. With two shots from very close range, he forced Frei to make a save on the first and the second sailed over the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Real Salt Lake’s unbeaten streak looked all but over.

After Danny Musovski scored a goal to give Seattle a late two-goal advantage, VAR decision called the score back after deciding the break was preceded by a Seattle foul.

In the 99th minute, RSL struck gold.

Alexandros Katranis found Arango streaking down the field. A header pass from Arango found Gomez on the left side of the box. Like Barajas minutes earlier, Gomez got two shots off.

The first was blocked but the second snuck through Frei’s legs and into the back of the net.

The final whistle blew shortly after, securing the stolen point in Seattle.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

