Teenager dead after crash on Mountain View Corridor

RIVERTON — Police say one person was killed in a crash on Mountain View Corridor early Thursday morning.

According to Josh Lee, public information officer for the Riverton Police Department, a juvenile was driving on 13400 South when they were struck by another vehicle that was traveling south on Mountain View Corridor.

The juvenile, who police have not identified, was later pronounced dead. The other driver did not report any injuries to police.

Southbound Mountain View Corridor was closed at 13400 South for several hours while investigators were on scene. They had not released a cause for the crash as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.