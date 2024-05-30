Breaking News:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Jury deliberating in Chad Daybell murder case
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Video shows man with suspended license Zoom into Michigan court hearing while driving

May 30, 2024, 7:07 AM

A Michigan man appearing virtually in a Washtenaw County court hearing earlier this month was order...

A Michigan man appearing virtually in a Washtenaw County court hearing earlier this month was ordered by a judge to turn himself in after his camera showed him actively driving under a suspended license. (14th District Court/WWJ via CNN Newsource)

(14th District Court/WWJ via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ERIC HENDERSON, WWJ


KSLTV.com

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WWJ) — A Michigan man appearing virtually in a Washtenaw County court hearing earlier this month was ordered by a judge to turn himself in after his camera showed him actively driving under a suspended license.

The incident happened during a hearing on May 15. Corey Harris, 44, was scheduled to attend the hearing for charges stemming from an earlier arrest in Pittsfield Township, just south of Ann Arbor.

Video from the hearing shows the moment when Harris joined the hearing, visibly behind the wheel of a car in motion. Michigan has a law on its books prohibiting the use of cell phones and other electronic devices while driving.

Once Harris joined on Zoom, Judge J. Cedric Simpson immediately asked Harris if he was driving.

“Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually, so just give me one second. I’m parking right now,” Harris responded.

As Harris continued to drive on camera, Simpson could be seen mouthing, “Wow.” He then said, “So maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license suspended (case) … and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a license?”

Harris remained on camera, a look of grim realization dawning on his face, while lawyers affirmed to Simpson that he had just broadcast to the entire courtroom that he was driving without a valid license.

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” Simpson said. “So the defendant’s bond is revoked in this matter. The defendant is to turn himself in at the Washtenaw County jail by 6 p.m. today. Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond.”

Harris continued broadcasting in the court Zoom as he rolled his head back in disbelief and said, “Oh my god.”

Harris was released from custody two days later, and is scheduled to appear in court again June 5.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during his hus...

Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Erick Tucker and Michelle L. Price, Associated Press

Jurors in Trump’s hush money trial zero in on testimony of key witnesses as deliberations resume

The jury in former President Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial is to resume deliberations after asking to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged scheme at the heart of the history-making case.

31 minutes ago

Footlong cookies have returned to Subway's menus nationwide. (Subway, via CNN Newsource)...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Subway is bringing back the footlong cookie after it disappeared for four months

Rest easy, America: Subway’s footlong cookie is back.

16 hours ago

FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a n...

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

Alito rejects calls to quit Supreme Court cases on Trump and Jan. 6 because of flag controversies

Former President Donald Trump is congratulating Justice Samuel Alito for rejecting calls to step aside from Supreme Court cases involving Trump and Jan. 6 defendants because of the controversy over flags that flew over Alito's homes.

16 hours ago

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush...

Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Erick Tucker and Michelle L. Price, Associated Press

Jurors in Trump hush money trial end 1st day of deliberations after asking to rehear testimony

The jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial has ended its first day of deliberations without a verdict. The panel asked Wednesday to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the history-making case.

16 hours ago

Photo of Hilton Crawford's home in Conroe, Texas taken in 1995. Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheri...

Ben Kuebrich, KSL Podcasts

‘Ransom: Position of Trust’: Finding McKay

Episode four of the true-crime podcast Ransom: Position of Trust recounts Hilton Crawford's arrest, and how law enforcement convinced Hilton to lead them to McKay.

18 hours ago

FILE - A JetBlue airplane is seen, March 16, 2017, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New ...

CNN

JetBlue plane makes emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

A JetBlue plane made an emergency landing overnight at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Video shows man with suspended license Zoom into Michigan court hearing while driving