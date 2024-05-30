Man injured after SUV crashes into Provo car dealership

PROVO — A 28-year-old man was seriously injured after police say he crashed his SUV into the lot of a car dealership.

The Provo Police Department said the man was driving at a high rate of speed near 1695 N. State Street when he jumped a curb, launching the vehicle into the dealership around 4:35 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the SUV hit several parked cars in the lot before ending up on its roof. The man was extricated from the SUV and taken to Utah Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers have not identified the man and the crash remains under investigation. Police have not said if he could face any charges in connection to the crash.

The crash was contained to the dealership and did not impact Thursday’s morning commute, according to police.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.