Breaking News:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Jury deliberating in Chad Daybell murder case
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

‘It’s a disgrace:’ Actor Guy Pearce responds to Vanity Fair France’s edit of Palestine flag pin

May 30, 2024, 9:38 AM

Guy Pearce departs the "The Shrouds" (Les Linceuls) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festi...

Guy Pearce departs the "The Shrouds" (Les Linceuls) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20. Vanity Fair France has recently issued an apology after editing a photo of Pearce. (Victor Boyko, Getty Images)

(Victor Boyko, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LEAH ASMELASH, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) Vanity Fair France has issued an apology after editing a photo of actor Guy Pearce, in which a Palestinian flag pin he wore on his suit jacket is not visible. The move, which was quickly called out on social media, has been labeled by some as an attempt at censorship.

“As the Palestinian people are already suffering great trauma and loss due to the vengeful regime of Netanyahu it is most unfortunate that a reputable publication like VF attempts to eliminate support that I or anyone chooses to offer,” Pearce told CNN in an emailed statement. “Personally I think it is a disgrace.”

Pearce was featured in Vanity Fair France last week as part of a series of actor portraits at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which wrapped its 11-day stint on May 25 and where Pearce was supporting his new film “The Shrouds.” Featured alongside stars like Sebastian Stan and Bella Hadid, Pearce sported a black Yves Saint Laurent suit in his portrait, smiling straight at the camera.

But social media sleuths detected an issue. A small Palestinian flag pin, which Pearce had been wearing on his lapel throughout Cannes, was missing from the photograph, though a different photo, featuring the pin, was posted to the magazine’s Instagram the same day the article published. A white, red, black and green bracelet — the colors of the Palestinian flag — was still visible on his wrist.

The sleuthing went viral on sites like X and TikTok, prompting the magazine to replace the un-edited photo and issue a correction to the article. An apology was also posted to social media on Sunday.

“We have published by mistake a modified version of this photo on the site,” the magazine wrote in French on X in response to a viral post criticizing the edited photo. “The original version was posted on Instagram the same day. We have rectified our mistake and we apologize.”

It’s unclear why a modified version of the picture existed in the first place. Condé Nast, Vanity Fair’s parent company, did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

Following the controversy, Pearce also reiterated his support for the Palestinian cause in a post on X, writing “Palestinians are being murdered as we speak. Displaced, traumatised, ruined. The lives and futures of Palestinian children are being eradicated by a vengeful tyrant.”

Since October, more than 36,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to the Ministry of Health in the enclave. Israel’s military operation in Gaza started after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

Last weekend, Israel launched an airstrike on a refugee camp in Rafah, killing at least 45 people. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the civilian deaths a “tragic error” but would not cease the war, despite international condemnation.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The fossil, nicknamed Apex, was discovered by a commercial paleontologist on his private land in Co...

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

‘Virtually complete’ Stegosaurus fossil goes on sale – but not everyone is happy

A Stegosaurus skeleton described as the “most complete and best preserved” of its kind ever discovered is expected to fetch up to $6 million at auction.

1 hour ago

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 29, 2024 in New York City. The fallen m...

Philip Marcelo, Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein may face new charges as more accusers come forward, New York prosecutors say

Manhattan prosecutors have told a judge they are evaluating new claims of sexual misconduct made against Harvey Weinstein.

2 hours ago

A Michigan man appearing virtually in a Washtenaw County court hearing earlier this month was order...

Eric Henderson, WWJ

Video shows man with suspended license Zoom into Michigan court hearing while driving

A Michigan man appearing virtually in a court hearing was ordered to turn himself in after his camera showed him actively driving under a suspended license.

6 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during his hus...

Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Erick Tucker and Michelle L. Price, Associated Press

Jurors in Trump’s hush money trial zero in on testimony of key witnesses as deliberations resume

The jury in former President Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial is to resume deliberations after asking to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged scheme at the heart of the history-making case.

7 hours ago

Footlong cookies have returned to Subway's menus nationwide. (Subway, via CNN Newsource)...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Subway is bringing back the footlong cookie after it disappeared for four months

Rest easy, America: Subway’s footlong cookie is back.

22 hours ago

FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a n...

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

Alito rejects calls to quit Supreme Court cases on Trump and Jan. 6 because of flag controversies

Former President Donald Trump is congratulating Justice Samuel Alito for rejecting calls to step aside from Supreme Court cases involving Trump and Jan. 6 defendants because of the controversy over flags that flew over Alito's homes.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

‘It’s a disgrace:’ Actor Guy Pearce responds to Vanity Fair France’s edit of Palestine flag pin