Breaking News:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Jury deliberating in Chad Daybell murder case
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Harvey Weinstein may face new charges as more accusers come forward, New York prosecutors say

May 30, 2024, 10:46 AM | Updated: 10:56 am

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 29, 2024 in New York City. The fallen m...

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 29, 2024 in New York City. The fallen movie mogul is awaiting a retrial on rape charges after his 2020 conviction was tossed out. The court hearing addressed various legal issues related to the upcoming trial, tentatively scheduled for after Labor Day. (Julia Nikhinson-Pool, Getty Images)

(Julia Nikhinson-Pool, Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY PHILIP MARCELO, ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors told a judge Wednesday they are evaluating more claims of sexual misconduct made against Harvey Weinstein and could potentially seek a new indictment against him before his scheduled retrial on rape and sexual assault charges.

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said during a court hearing that additional people have come forward with assault claims and prosecutors are currently assessing which fall under the statute of limitations.

She said some potential survivors that were not ready to step forward during Weinstein’s first New York trial may now be willing to testify.

When asked by Judge Curtis Farber whether there was a possibility of prosecutors filing a new indictment, Blumberg replied: “Yes, your honor.”

Blumberg said prosecutors would be in a better position to update the court on the direction of the case at the end of June.

Farber set the next hearing date for July 9. The retrial on the rape charge is tentatively scheduled for some time after Labor Day.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, told reporters outside the courthouse after the hearing that his client was confident no additional accusers would be found to bolster the prosecution’s case.

“He knows he’s never done anything like this,” Aidala said of Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for a hearing on May 29, 2024 in New York City. The fallen movie mogul is awaiting a retrial on rape charges after his 2020 conviction was tossed out. The court hearing addressed various legal issues related to the upcoming trial, tentatively scheduled for after Labor Day. (Angela Weiss-Pool, Getty Images)

Weinstein, appearing in the same New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial, entered the court in a wheelchair, as he has during other recent court hearings since his 2020 conviction was tossed out.

Weinstein has suffered from medical problems throughout his time in jail, his lawyers have said. He is currently at the city’s Rikers Island jail complex.

Earlier in the hearing, Farber addressed a letter from prosecutors last week requesting the court to remind Weinstein’s lawyers not to discuss or disparage potential witnesses in public ahead of the retrial.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office argues that Aidala made statements earlier this month that were meant to intimidate Miriam Haley, a former TV and film production assistant who Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting.

Aidala, Weinstein’s lawyer, apologized to the judge, saying he didn’t intend to intimidate anyone.

But he said his client is also entitled to a “vigorous defense,” and that it is the defense’s position that “lies were told at the last trial, and will be told at this one.”

Aidala argued lawyers for Weinstein’s accusers have been holding press conferences criticizing Weinstein throughout his legal ordeal.

“Who gets to stand up for Harvey Weinstein?” he asked in court. “Who gets to be his voice?”

Farber, in response, directed both sides to “refrain from pandering to the press,” saying the case will “not be decided in the court of public opinion” but in the court of justice.

Haley didn’t attend Wednesday’s hearing and has expressed reluctance about going through the trauma of testifying again.

Her lawyer Gloria Allred said outside the courthouse that her client hasn’t made a decision yet about whether she’ll participate in the retrial.

But Allred called on Aidala to apologize to Haley for the “unwarranted, vicious and false” attack on her, made in the courtroom earlier Wednesday. Aidala declined, speaking to reporters later.

Speaking outside of court on May 1, Aidala said Haley lied to the jury about her motive in coming forward and that his team planned an aggressive cross-examination on the issue “if she dares to come and show her face here.”

Weinstein’s original trial was held in the same courtroom where Trump is on trial now, but the two men were unlikely to bump into each other. Weinstein is in custody and was brought to and from the courtroom under guard. He appeared in a courtroom on a different floor than where Trump is currently on trial.

At his 2020 trial, Weinstein was convicted of raping Jessica Mann, an aspiring actor, and of sexually assaulting Haley. But last month New York’s highest court threw out those convictions after determining that the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against him based on allegations from other women that weren’t part of the case. Weinstein, 72, has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual.

The Associated Press does not generally identify people alleging sexual assault unless they consent to be named, as both Haley and Mann have.

The New York ruling reopened a painful chapter in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures. The #MeToo era began in 2017 with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.

Weinstein, who had been serving a 23-year sentence in New York, was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and is still sentenced to 16 years in prison in California.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The fossil, nicknamed Apex, was discovered by a commercial paleontologist on his private land in Co...

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

‘Virtually complete’ Stegosaurus fossil goes on sale – but not everyone is happy

A Stegosaurus skeleton described as the “most complete and best preserved” of its kind ever discovered is expected to fetch up to $6 million at auction.

1 hour ago

Guy Pearce departs the "The Shrouds" (Les Linceuls) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festi...

Leah Asmelash, CNN

‘It’s a disgrace:’ Actor Guy Pearce responds to Vanity Fair France’s edit of Palestine flag pin

The publication published a photo of actor Guy Pearce with his Palestinian flag pin edited out, an error that was quickly noticed on social media and called out as censorship.

4 hours ago

A Michigan man appearing virtually in a Washtenaw County court hearing earlier this month was order...

Eric Henderson, WWJ

Video shows man with suspended license Zoom into Michigan court hearing while driving

A Michigan man appearing virtually in a court hearing was ordered to turn himself in after his camera showed him actively driving under a suspended license.

6 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during his hus...

Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Erick Tucker and Michelle L. Price, Associated Press

Jurors in Trump’s hush money trial zero in on testimony of key witnesses as deliberations resume

The jury in former President Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial is to resume deliberations after asking to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged scheme at the heart of the history-making case.

7 hours ago

Footlong cookies have returned to Subway's menus nationwide. (Subway, via CNN Newsource)...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Subway is bringing back the footlong cookie after it disappeared for four months

Rest easy, America: Subway’s footlong cookie is back.

22 hours ago

FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a n...

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

Alito rejects calls to quit Supreme Court cases on Trump and Jan. 6 because of flag controversies

Former President Donald Trump is congratulating Justice Samuel Alito for rejecting calls to step aside from Supreme Court cases involving Trump and Jan. 6 defendants because of the controversy over flags that flew over Alito's homes.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Harvey Weinstein may face new charges as more accusers come forward, New York prosecutors say