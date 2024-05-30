Pickup truck crashes into Provo duplex

PROVO — Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 900 East and 200 North in Provo after a pickup truck crashed into a duplex Thursday morning.

The Provo Police Department said a 61-year-old man was driving the Ford when it veered off 900 East and crashed into the units, coming to a stop completely inside the right home. The driver was taken to Utah Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, but he was breathing and conscious when first responders arrived.

One man was inside one of the units at the time of crash and was injured by debris from the crash. Police said he received medical attention at the scene.

Northbound lanes of 900 East will be closed at 200 North while emergency crews work to stabilize and evaluate the structure.

Earlier Thursday, police responded to a crash near 1950 N. State Street after an SUV crashed and rolled into the lot of a car dealership.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.