Jaxson Robinson Withdrawing From NBA Draft, Transferring To Kentucky

May 30, 2024, 10:51 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Jaxson Robinson is pulling his name out of the NBA draft process.

The former BYU standout told ESPN of his decision to exit the draft and return to college basketball. However, Robinson’s final year in college hoops will not be at BYU.

Robinson told ESPN that he will transfer to the Kentucky Wildcats. He will reunite with Mark Pope, who he played for at BYU the past two seasons.

Jaxson Robinson transfers to the Kentucky Wildcats

Robinson and Pope formed a strong relationship over the past two seasons together.

“Coach Pope has been a great coach. He’s helped me so much and mentored me. I couldn’t be here without him,” said Robinson in March after BYU lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. “He took a chance on me, and I’m forever in debt for that.”

Robinson is the only BYU player from last year’s roster who has followed Pope to Kentucky.

The withdrawal date for early entrants in the NBA draft arrived on Wednesday.

Entering Wednesday’s deadline, Robinson was outside the Top 60 picks in the “Consensus NBA Draft Big Board.” The Consensus Big Board is a roundup of notable mock drafts.

ESPN’s Jonathon Givony, who praised Robinson as a potential draft pick last winter, had the former BYU star at No. 66 in his overall prospect rankings.

Robinson participated in the NBA Combine in Chicago. During his two games, he averaged 11 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists but connected on only 30 percent of his field goal attempts and 25 percent of his threes.

Robinson played two seasons at BYU. This past year was his best, in the form of a role coming off the bench. Robinson earned Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors.

The 6-foot-7 wing scored a career-high 14.2 points per game while grabbing 2.5 rebounds and dishing out 1.3 assists.

BYU basketball moves forward with constructing its 2024-25 roster under first-year head coach Kevin Young. The Cougars have three scholarships remaining for next season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

