CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

Jury asks judge about missing instruction on murder charge for Chad Daybell

May 30, 2024, 12:37 PM | Updated: 1:15 pm

BY ELIZA PACE


UPATE: The jury has returned a verdict in the Chad Daybell triple murder trial. The court will convene at 2 p.m. to read the verdict.


BOISE — There was some confusion the Ada County Courthouse this morning when the jury in the murder trial of Chad Daybell noticed critical instructions were missing.

“Despite best efforts to give you all the necessary instructions, in fact you were not provided an instruction as you’ve requested and should have been,” Judge Steven Boyce said.

The missing instruction was part of the first-degree murder charge of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

“And that is an instruction relating to the elements as they relate to count 6 of the amended indictment,” Boyce said.

The new instructions were given to the jury as follows:

“Jury instruction 42 reads as follows: in order for the defendant to be guilty of first-degree murder, as alleged in count six of the amended indictment the state must prove each of the following:

1- on Oct. 18 -19, 2019

2- in the state of Idaho

3- the defendant Chad Guy Daybell engaged in conduct or did aid, abet, advise or procure another to engage in conduct which caused the death of Tamara Tammy Daybell

4- with malice aforethought

5-the murder was a willful and premeditated killing”

Both the prosecution and the defense had to approve the new instructions and the jury was sent back to continue its deliberations.

Contributing: Lauren Steinbrecher

Chad Daybell trial

Blue skies over a brick and stucco building...

Daniel Woodruff

Former juror shares views on Chad Daybell trial as jury begins deliberating

A former juror in the trial for Lori Vallow Daybell was present at Chad Daybell's trial just before jury deliberations.

15 hours ago

Blue skies over a brick and stucco building...

Eliza Pace

Jury begins deliberating in Chad Daybell triple murder trial

Closing arguments ended Wednesday afternoon and jury deliberations began in the murder trial of Chad Daybell, accused of killing three people.

1 day ago

Chad Daybell leaning over and whispering to his lawyer, John Prior during his murder trial...

Daniel Woodruff

Closing arguments in Chad Daybell murder trial to begin Wednesday morning

The jury in the Chad Daybell murder trial is about to get the case, as closing arguments are scheduled for mid-morning Wednesday after weeks of testimony and dozens of witnesses.

2 days ago

Chad Daybell leaning over and whispering to his lawyer, John Prior during his murder trial...

Mary Culbertson

What’s next in the triple murder trial of Chad Daybell as it nears end

As the trial for Chad Daybell nears its end, many questions will be answered soon. The timeline of events to expect will include possibility of the death penalty, jury deliberation, and another trial phase.

2 days ago

FILE - Chad Daybell was on trial for the murders of his wife Lori Vallow Daybell's two children, Jo...

Daniel Woodruff

Chad Daybell tells judge he won’t testify in his murder trial

The defense attorney for Chad Daybell said Thursday he does not intend to call any further witnesses in the murder trial, and the defendant told the judge he will not take the stand himself and testify.

7 days ago

Chad Daybell stands next to his attorney, John Prior, during his murder trial in Boise on Apr. 18....

Daniel Woodruff

Prosecutors want to call more witnesses in Chad Daybell murder trial after defense rests

Prosecutors in the Chad Daybell murder trial in Idaho told a judge Wednesday they want to call several more witnesses as a rebuttal after the defense attorney rests his case.

8 days ago

