ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

San Juan County crash kills motorcyclist on US 191

May 30, 2024, 12:45 PM | Updated: 1:16 pm

desert lands with a long line of cars waiting on a closed road...

A collision killed a motorcyclist in Grand County on Thursday, May 30, 2024, closing US 191. (Grand County)

(Grand County)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

MOAB — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a pickup truck near Moab Thursday, police said.

Police said the collision occurred at milepost 116 on U.S. Highway 191, near 600 North. Authorities said their investigation indicated that the motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and hit the side of the pickup.

Grand County emergency medical services responded to the crash, along with the Moab City Police Department, Moab City Fire Department, and Utah Highway Patrol.

Moab police said 191 was closed in both directions as of approximately noon Thursday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said crews on scene were working to get at least one lane open and alternate traffic by approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police did not reveal the identity of the motorcyclist killed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated. 

