BYU Football Will Open 2024 Season With Night Time Kickoff

May 30, 2024, 12:35 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will kick off the 2024 season in primetime.

The Cougars will play the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, August 31, at 6 p.m. (MT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Southern Illinois is a team from the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision). The Salukis finished with an 8-5 record last year and were 7th place in the toughest conference in the FCS, the Missouri Valley.

Big 12 Now is part of ESPN+, a straight-to-consumer service that fans have to pay to watch.

When Big 12 home games air on ESPN+, the Big 12 Conference allows member institutions to recommend a kickoff time. BYU is choosing a nighttime kickoff.

Every Big 12 team will have at least one home game aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The week one home game marks only the fourth time in the Kalani Sitake era that BYU has opened a season in Provo. It’s the earliest home opener kick time since 2017.

All of the other home openers in the Kalani Sitake era have been 8:15 p.m. (MT) kickoffs.

BYU football enters the 2024 season looking to bounce back from an underwhelming 5-7 record that concluded with a five-game losing streak last year.

The Cougars are looking to find answers at the quarterback position. Jake Retzlaff and Baylor/USF transfer Gerry Bohanon enter fall camp as the top two options, followed by Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet and Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

