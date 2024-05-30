Breaking News:
Times, Networks Revealed For Utah Football Out Of Conference Schedule, Friday Game

May 30, 2024, 12:37 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The front half of the Utes’ schedule now has times and networks making the 2024 season feel a little more within reach for Utah football fans.

Utah is set to kick their season off on Thursday, August 29 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds as quarterback Cam Rising along with tight end Brant Kuithe make their much-anticipated returns to the field of play.

The Utes will then host the Baylor Bears on Saturday, September 7 before heading up to Logan for the first time in 12 years to take on the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, September 14 to wrap up out of conference play.

 

Additionally, the Utes also announced a time and network for their game against Arizona State which will take place on Friday, October 11.

How To Watch Utah Football’s Out Of Conference Games, Friday Night Game

Week One

  • Who: Southern Utah vs. Utah football
  • When: Thursday, August 29, 2024
  • Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Time: 7:00 pm MT
  • Network: ESPN+

Week Two

  • Who: Baylor Bears vs. Utah football
  • When: Saturday, September 7, 2024
  • Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Time: 1:30 pm MT
  • Network: FOX

Week Three

  • Who: Utah football vs. Utah State
  • When: Saturday, September 14, 2024
  • Where: Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah
  • Time: 2:30 pm MT
  • Network: CBS Sports

Week Six

  • Who: Utah football vs. Arizona State
  • When: Friday, October 11, 2024
  • Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona
  • Time: 8:30 pm MT
  • Network: ESPN

Refresher On Previously Announced Utah Football Vs. UCF

The Utes will be on the road in Orlando to close out their first Big 12 regular season the day after Thanksgiving.

  • When: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida
  • Time: 8:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm MT
  • Network: FOX

Other games on the 2024 college football schedule for Utah still await time and network announcements.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

