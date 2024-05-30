TV Info, Kickoff Times Revealed For Four BYU Football Games In 2024

PROVO, Utah – Another sign that BYU football is nearly here is the release of kickoff times and TV info.

Television networks held their annual early-season TV selection drafts earlier this month. Now, we have the final TV decisions.

Four of BYU’s 2024 games received kickoff times and TV info.

BYU is entering its second season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. All home games in Provo fall under the Big 12’s media rights partners, which are ESPN and FOX.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

BYU football will open the 2024 season against Southern Illinois from the FCS ranks. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, August 31, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

BYU at SMU

The Cougars and Mustangs square off under the Friday Night Lights in Dallas on September 6.

BYU leads the all-time series against SMU 4-0. The last meeting occurred two seasons ago in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. BYU won 24-23 in its final game as an FBS Independent.

The Cougars will face SMU at 5 p.m. (MT) on ESPN2.

It’s a tough week to schedule a Friday night game, as the NFL will also have a game in Brazil that evening.

BYU at Wyoming

The Cougars go to Laramie for a showdown with an old WAC and Mountain West Conference rival. BYU hasn’t played in Laramie since 2009.

The Mountain West Conference has a television contract with CBS and FOX and they have the rights to this game.

So, BYU’s trip to Laramie ends up on CBS Sports Network.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Another Friday night date received an announcement as BYU will take on Oklahoma State in an ESPN doubleheader at 8:15 p.m.

This was clearly going to be an ESPN doubleheader after FOX opted to not pick up the game for its network Friday night schedule this fall.

BYU is no stranger to late-weeknight broadcasts. Last season, they hosted Cincinnati at 8:15 p.m. on a Friday night.

The Cowboys are set to visit Provo for the first time in their program’s history. Oklahoma State defeated BYU in Stillwater last year in overtime.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

