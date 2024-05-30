Breaking News:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Jury deliberating in Chad Daybell murder case
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

TV Info, Kickoff Times Revealed For Four BYU Football Games In 2024

May 30, 2024, 12:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Another sign that BYU football is nearly here is the release of kickoff times and TV info.

Television networks held their annual early-season TV selection drafts earlier this month. Now, we have the final TV decisions.

Four of BYU’s 2024 games received kickoff times and TV info.

BYU is entering its second season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. All home games in Provo fall under the Big 12’s media rights partners, which are ESPN and FOX.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

BYU football will open the 2024 season against Southern Illinois from the FCS ranks. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, August 31, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

BYU at SMU

The Cougars and Mustangs square off under the Friday Night Lights in Dallas on September 6.

BYU leads the all-time series against SMU 4-0. The last meeting occurred two seasons ago in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. BYU won 24-23 in its final game as an FBS Independent.

The Cougars will face SMU at 5 p.m. (MT) on ESPN2.

It’s a tough week to schedule a Friday night game, as the NFL will also have a game in Brazil that evening.

BYU at Wyoming

The Cougars go to Laramie for a showdown with an old WAC and Mountain West Conference rival. BYU hasn’t played in Laramie since 2009.

The Mountain West Conference has a television contract with CBS and FOX and they have the rights to this game.

So, BYU’s trip to Laramie ends up on CBS Sports Network.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Another Friday night date received an announcement as BYU will take on Oklahoma State in an ESPN doubleheader at 8:15 p.m.

This was clearly going to be an ESPN doubleheader after FOX opted to not pick up the game for its network Friday night schedule this fall.

BYU is no stranger to late-weeknight broadcasts. Last season, they hosted Cincinnati at 8:15 p.m. on a Friday night.

The Cowboys are set to visit Provo for the first time in their program’s history. Oklahoma State defeated BYU in Stillwater last year in overtime.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith: Utah’s NHL Team Nickname Trimmed To Four Finalists

Owner Ryan Smith said the nickname list for Utah's NHL team has been cut to four finalists following an initial round of voting by fans.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Times, Networks Revealed For Utah Football Out Of Conference Schedule, Friday Game

The front half of the Utes' schedule now has times and networks making the 2024 season feel more within reach for Utah football fans.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Will Open 2024 Season With Night Time Kickoff

BYU opens the 2024 season at home under the lights.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan: We Want To Be Back At That Championship Level

Utah AD Mark Harlan says Utah football is eager to be back in the conference championship conversation after a hiatus last season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaxson Robinson Withdrawing From NBA Draft, Transferring To Kentucky

The Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year is following Mark Pope to Kentucky.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Josh Gibson Becomes MLB Batting Leader As Negro Leagues Statistics Incorporated

Josh Gibson became MLB’s career leader when Negro Leagues records for more than 2,300 players were incorporated.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

TV Info, Kickoff Times Revealed For Four BYU Football Games In 2024