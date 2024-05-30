Breaking News:
Chad Daybell trial coverage
Jury deliberating in Chad Daybell murder case
CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

Jury reaches verdict in murder trial of Chad Daybell

May 30, 2024, 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:39 pm

Verdict was reached in the Chad Daybell murder trial on May 30, 2024...

Chad Daybell during his murder trial on April 16, 2024. (Ada County)

(Ada County)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

BOISE — The jury has reached a verdict in the triple murder trial of Chad Daybell.

The court will convene at 2 p.m. to read the verdict. KSL TV will be streaming the courtroom live.

Click here for complete coverage of the Chad Daybell trial

Daybell is accused of killing three people including two children. The trial has continued over nine weeks and included the testimony of dozens of people.

Chad Daybell is accused of killing his Tammy Daybell, his wife of 29 years, who was also the mother of his five children,

Chad Daybell is also accused of killing two children: 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. Both were children of Chad Daybell’s current wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. If convicted, Chad Daybell could face the death penalty.

 

Chad Daybell trial

Eliza Pace

