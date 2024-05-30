Breaking News:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Jury deliberating in Chad Daybell murder case
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Gretchen, Alex Walsh Share Special Bond During Path To Paris 2024

May 30, 2024, 1:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Sisters Gretchen and Alex Walsh reflected on their special bond as siblings amid their journey to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Walsh sisters share special bond in Paris 2024 journey

Ahead of the Games, the sisters spoke about their unique relationship and what it has meant to them on their path to Paris.

“Our mom swam collegiately at Boston College and she always knew that she wanted her kids to know how to swim,” Gretchen said.

“Being in the water was always like a core part of our childhood, especially in the summers,” Alex said, “One thing led to another and we ended up here.”

RELATED STORIES

“When we were in high school we were way more competitive than we are now, which is good for the family dynamic because we used to take the tension out of the pool and into like dinner,” Alex continued. “So that was something that always frustrated my parents but now we can definitely approach our goal together as like a powerful duo.

“If there was only one person in the crowd, I would definitely want it to be Alex, always,” Gretchen said.

“The bond that we have as sisters now being on like the Olympic journey together, I don’t know how many people can say that they have a bond like that in their life,” Alex added.

Paris 2024 will be the first Olympic Games for Gretchen Walsh. The Summer Games will be Alex Walsh’s second time as an Olympian for Team USA. Alex captured Silver in the 200m individual medley in Tokyo 2020.

RELATED: Katie Moon Remembers Late Father Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympics

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TVKSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith: Utah’s NHL Team Nickname Trimmed To Four Finalists

Owner Ryan Smith said the nickname list for Utah's NHL team has been cut to four finalists following an initial round of voting by fans.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info, Kickoff Times Revealed For Four BYU Football Games In 2024

BYU's nonconference schedule and one Big 12 game receive TV and kickoff time info.

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Times, Networks Revealed For Utah Football Out Of Conference Schedule, Friday Game

The front half of the Utes' schedule now has times and networks making the 2024 season feel more within reach for Utah football fans.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Will Open 2024 Season With Night Time Kickoff

BYU opens the 2024 season at home under the lights.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan: We Want To Be Back At That Championship Level

Utah AD Mark Harlan says Utah football is eager to be back in the conference championship conversation after a hiatus last season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaxson Robinson Withdrawing From NBA Draft, Transferring To Kentucky

The Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year is following Mark Pope to Kentucky.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Gretchen, Alex Walsh Share Special Bond During Path To Paris 2024