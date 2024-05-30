Gretchen, Alex Walsh Share Special Bond During Path To Paris 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Sisters Gretchen and Alex Walsh reflected on their special bond as siblings amid their journey to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Walsh sisters share special bond in Paris 2024 journey

Ahead of the Games, the sisters spoke about their unique relationship and what it has meant to them on their path to Paris.

“Our mom swam collegiately at Boston College and she always knew that she wanted her kids to know how to swim,” Gretchen said.

Gretchen Walsh is on another level right now 😅 She grabs another American Record, this time via a 48.25 in the 100 fly! pic.twitter.com/kvt6yIkaSG — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) February 23, 2024

“Being in the water was always like a core part of our childhood, especially in the summers,” Alex said, “One thing led to another and we ended up here.”

“When we were in high school we were way more competitive than we are now, which is good for the family dynamic because we used to take the tension out of the pool and into like dinner,” Alex continued. “So that was something that always frustrated my parents but now we can definitely approach our goal together as like a powerful duo.

“If there was only one person in the crowd, I would definitely want it to be Alex, always,” Gretchen said.

“The bond that we have as sisters now being on like the Olympic journey together, I don’t know how many people can say that they have a bond like that in their life,” Alex added.

Paris 2024 will be the first Olympic Games for Gretchen Walsh. The Summer Games will be Alex Walsh’s second time as an Olympian for Team USA. Alex captured Silver in the 200m individual medley in Tokyo 2020.

2⃣medals, 1⃣ race! Alex Walsh🥈 and Kate Douglass🥉 take home silver AND bronze for @TeamUSA in the women’s 200m IM! #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/YoL4nQmeJM — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2021

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

