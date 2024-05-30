Breaking News:
Jury: Chad Daybell guilty of triple murder, all charges
Trump found guilty on all counts
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

‘No amount of money’ could convince symphony musicians to give up their home in Abravanel Hall

May 30, 2024, 4:29 PM | Updated: 5:18 pm

Musicians playing inside of Abravanel Hall....

Musicians playing inside of Abravanel Hall. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carole Mikita's Profile Picture

BY CAROLE MIKITA AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — While decisions about revitalizing downtown Salt Lake City are still in the public comment period, many remain concerned about the future of Abravanel Hall.

As the Utah Symphony orchestra members performed their final concerts of the 2023 – 2024 season, they found themselves still worried about a possible demolition of their home, Abravanel Hall.

David Porter, who plays the violin, represented his colleagues and spoke about the concerns they have.

“It’s such a personal thing,” he said. “It’s like losing a great piece of art and throwing it in the trash.”

Violinist David Porter talking to KSL TV over Zoom about the importance of the hall.

Violinist David Porter talking to KSL TV over Zoom about the importance of the hall. (KSL TV)

In recent public hearings and with a release of “renovate or rebuild plans” from Salt Lake County, Porter and his colleague, Becky Johnson, are concerned about misconceptions of the costs for both.

“A narrative has taken hold that it is cheaper to rebuild than it is to renovate. And that is very disturbing, because we’ve done a lot of research and that‘s a real misunderstanding,” Porter said.

The musicians agree with the county’s master plan that a new sprinkler system, air conditioning/heating upgrade and ADA compliance are “must dos.” The rest, they said is a wish list.

Porter and Johnson said a Salt Lake County study done seven years ago showed renovation costs totaled $40 million. Porter explained that between the 2016 study and the 2024 proposal, somehow the cost went up by a whopping $160 million.

So, the renovation costs are now $200 million. Porter and Johnson believe that rebuilding would cost much more than that. They have looked at concert halls built around the U.S. decades ago that cost more than $200 million.

Lead architect of Abravanel Hall says demolition plans are motivated by disposable mentality

The musicians fear the plan is not to build a concert hall but instead a multi-purpose theatre.

“We’re going to replace your grandfather’s Rolex with your son’s Apple Watch, you know. You think it’s got all these really cool features, but it’s fundamentally not nearly as valuable,” Porter said.

Abravanel Hall construction started in 1976 and was completed in 1979. New plans, the musicians say, would certainly displace the symphony for a time.

“That would affect our revenue that would affect our jobs,” Johnson said. “That would affect the ability of the symphony of the Utah Symphony organization to give to fulfill contract obligations with the musicians. It would be and not to mention, the people in the county that work there that would be out of work.”

A painting of Maurice Abravanel.

A painting of Maurice Abravanel. (KSL TV)

Bree Scheer is a member of the Salt Lake City Planning Commission, an architect and former Dean of the School of Architecture at the University of Utah.

“When you’re in Abravanel Hall, you’re having an experience. It’s an aesthetic experience. It’s a beautiful experience,” she said.

The reason, according to her, is because of the building’s acoustics — real sound, no microphones.

“Twenty-eight hundred people can hear it, just like it’s in your living room. And it’s remarkable! What it means is that the hall itself is kind of the most important instrument.”

No multi-purpose performance hall can replace this, she said.

“So as we live our lives, you know, we have a relationship with these buildings that make us want to keep them. We want to hold on to that relationship. That’s what makes it a monument, when we collectively decide that it’s an important part of our lives,” she said. “That’s what why monuments get preserved all over the world.”

Not only does Abravanel Hall house the state’s premiere arts organization, but it is also an architectural landmark.

“This hall was a gift by the Salt Lake County taxpayers,” Porter said. “Not just to the symphony, but to great art. It’s architecturally beautiful. It’s acoustically transcendent. And I firmly believe that we owe it to the people who created that hall to preserve it.”

“In my view, there’s no amount of money that would make me want to tear down that hall,” Scheer said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Guy Pearce departs the "The Shrouds" (Les Linceuls) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festi...

Leah Asmelash, CNN

‘It’s a disgrace:’ Actor Guy Pearce responds to Vanity Fair France’s edit of Palestine flag pin

The publication published a photo of actor Guy Pearce with his Palestinian flag pin edited out, an error that was quickly noticed on social media and called out as censorship.

8 hours ago

The Wu-Tang Clan originated as a group of rappers from Staten Island, New York in the 1990s....

Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Fans can finally get a chance to listen to the Wu-Tang Clan’s one copy album… but there’s a catch

A truly one-of-a-kind album is on display for the public to see. The only catch is, it's in Tasmania.

2 days ago

Love Letters festival was announced for in May 2024 ahead of its first ever festival. (Tom Petersen...

Mary Culbertson

New ‘Love Letters’ fall music festival in downtown Salt Lake announces lineup

A new fall festival in downtown Salt Lake City, Love Letters festival, announced its lineup.

2 days ago

Gilbert Carrasquillo (GC Images/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)...

Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

Former ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles while interrupting thieves Saturday, according to his agent and CNN affiliate KABC. The actor, who played Brando Corbin in the hospital soap opera, was shot as he left work early Saturday morning, his mother told KABC, In a […]

3 days ago

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Garfield, voiced by Chris Pratt, in a scene from the ani...

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

‘Furiosa,’ ‘Garfield’ lead slowest Memorial Day box office in decades

Movie theaters are looking more and more like a wasteland this summer. Neither “ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ” nor “ The Garfield Movie ” could save Memorial Day weekend, which is cruising towards a two-decade low.

4 days ago

Marcus Wilson preforming at the Olympic Oval in Kearns to a group of people....

Peter Rosen

Buskering at Buskerfest

If you're downtown this weekend, you might see a unicycling unicorn. It's not a hallucination, it's Buskerfest. A celebration of street performers.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

‘No amount of money’ could convince symphony musicians to give up their home in Abravanel Hall