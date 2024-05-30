Breaking News:
Jury: Chad Daybell guilty of triple murder, all charges
Trump found guilty on all counts
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tom Holmoe Shares Early Impressions Of BYU Coach Kevin Young

May 30, 2024, 2:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

IRVING, Texas – BYU basketball made a splash by hiring Kevin Young as their head coach.

The former highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA has hit the ground running in his new role.

Young made it his top priority to retain the previous roster. He brought back Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders, who had options to go elsewhere out of the transfer portal.

BYU basketball is making headlines on the recruiting trail

Then he shored up commitments from All-Big 12 Honorable Mention forward Fousseyni Traore and veteran guard Trevin Knell.

Young’s biggest headline-grabbing moment was landing a commitment from Real Madrid’s Egor Demin. The 6-foot-8 guard/forward is considered an NBA Lottery pick for the 2025 draft class.

Demin’s commitment highlights Young’s vision for BYU as a place where players are developed and prepared for the NBA.

Young isn’t looking solely at the upcoming season. He’s swinging for the fences in future recruiting classes.

BYU officially extended scholarship offers to five-star prospects Caleb Wilson and AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa is the nation’s number one recruit in the 2025 cycle. He will conclude his high school career in Southern Utah at Utah Prep in Hurricane.

Safe to say, Young is reinventing how BYU basketball is viewed in the college hoops world.

Holmoe’s early impressions of Kevin Young on the job

Young is BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe’s third head men’s basketball coach hire since he took the AD chair in 2005.

Holmoe’s previous two hires, Dave Rose and Mark Pope, were highly successful on the hardwood. Young has all the makings to be another successful coach at BYU.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

In the process, Holmoe and BYU Associate AD Brian Santiago were drawn to Kevin Young when they received word that Mark Pope was off to Kentucky.

Like many in BYU’s fan base, Holmoe has been impressed with Young’s early returns, particularly on the recruiting trail.

“I think a lot is Kevin Young just coming in with a plan. It’s a different way to look at it,” said Holmoe to KSL Sports. “I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that he has a lot of experience at the professional level. A lot of college or high school kids, potential college players that would be in our pool. They’re looking to develop into NBA players.

“He has experience with international kids, experience with young kids, and a great network that knows who they are, knows how to evaluate them, and knows who’s up and coming.”

BYU basketball staff will be completed in the “next couple of days”

Holmoe also pointed to Young’s coaching staff as an area that has impressed him so far.

So far, Young has officially brought on Brandon Dunson, who was previously at Stanford. And Chris Burgess, who left his alma mater to return to the bench at BYU.

Three more coaches Holmoe says the details will “come together in the next couple of days.”

“Those staff members will accentuate what he’s already brought to the table that people have seen. That’s all part of the plan, his plan. And that’s what we liked about Kevin in the process,” Holmoe said. “His vision for what BYU could be, he respected a great deal what BYU has been, and he’s not going to try to turn it upside down. He’s gonna put his touches because he has a certain skill set that we haven’t gotten to yet.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Could Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Be Eligible To Play An Eighth Season In 2025?

An interesting question circulated around the internet Thursday afternoon: could Utah quarterback Cam Rising be eligible to play in 2025?

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nick Bjugstad Shares Excitement On Bringing Family To Utah, NHL Team Nickname

Center Nick Bjugstad shared his excitement about the NHL coming to Utah and bringing his family to the Beehive State.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sean Payton Previews Broncos QB Battle Between Zach Wilson, Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham

Broncos head coach Sean Payton gave commendations to Zach Wilson, Bo Nix, and Jarrett Stidham as the three QBs compete for the starting spot.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Ainge Remembers Late Teammate Bill Walton

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge was among the many to eulogize NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton who passed away this week at age 71.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gretchen, Alex Walsh Share Special Bond During Path To Paris 2024

Sisters Gretchen and Alex Walsh reflected on their special bond as siblings amid their journey to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith: Utah’s NHL Team Nickname Trimmed To Four Finalists

Owner Ryan Smith said the nickname list for Utah's NHL team has been cut to four finalists following an initial round of voting by fans.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Tom Holmoe Shares Early Impressions Of BYU Coach Kevin Young