The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases 13 new Hymns

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has begun a gradual release of the new global hymnbook, releasing 13 new songs Thursday.

Two of these new hymns were performed Thursday afternoon at the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

In 2018, the Church announced this revision to “better unify members of the global church in their worship.”

The new hymnbook, “Hymns — For Home and Church,” includes songs submitted by members around the world. The Church said it received 17,000 submissions.

“This is a worldwide Church, a Church 17 million strong,” Elder Morrison, a native of Ghana, said in a release from the Church. “This is one of the ways to bring all of us together, having the same hymn book with the same page numbers with the same songs. It is just a blessing that we sing together to glorify God and to draw us closer to the Savior Jesus Christ.”

13 new hymns now available

“I wrote this hymn for me,” Annette Dickman, composer and writer of “Bread of Life, Living Water,” said in a release from the Church. “I had been studying and pondering a lot about the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, and particularly how it related to me personally. I wanted to develop a closer relationship with Him.”

Dickman’s song will be used as a sacrament hymn, serving as a reminder of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

Where to find the newest additions

These new additions can be accessed digitally through the Sacred Music and Gospel Library apps, and on the online Church Music Library.

Small batches of the new hymns will continue to be released until it’s anticipated completion in English in 2026, then will be available in 50 languages by the end of 2030. The collection is expected to reach 450 to 500 hymns in total and include language-specific hymns online.