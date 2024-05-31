Breaking News:
CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

'I'm happy it's over,' JJ Vallow's grandfather reacts to Chad Daybell verdict

May 30, 2024, 6:16 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

BOISE — Larry and Kay Woodcock exited the Ada County Courthouse to cheers from people who had gathered to hear the verdict of the Chad Daybell trial.

Chad Daybell was convicted of the murders of three people, his late wife, Tammy Daybell, and two children: 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

The Woodcocks are JJ Vallow’s grandparents.

Larry Woodcock addressed the public and the media following the announcement of the verdict. He continued to ask the same question, “For what?” he said.

“What did they accomplish? Nothing. What did they do? They destroyed families,” Woodcock said.

Larry Woodcock became emotional at moments, describing what his grandson meant to him.

“What Chad and Lori can’t take from us is our memories. They can’t take that. They can’t destroy it. They can’t erase it,” he said. “That’s what we have left: our memories.”

Chad Daybell could face the death penalty. Jurors will reconvene Friday morning to determine sentencing. Larry Woodcock said he’d be okay with whatever the jurors decide.

“And I will say this: whatever verdict, whatever sentence, the court and the jurors decide on, I will absolutely live with it,” Larry Woodcock said.

He also expressed his concern for the jurors after the evidence they had witnessed over the last nine weeks of trial and hoped they’d get help if they needed it.

“They’ve heard, and they’ve seen things they can’t unhear, and they can’t unsee,” Larry Woodcock said.

He said Tammy Daybell’s bruises on her arms were not caused by her falling down or carrying books — something the defense had suggested.

“Those bruises were made by these,” he said holding up his hands.

He praised the work of the judge, the attorneys, the media, and the supporters in this case.

Larry Woodcock then addressed the three victims of Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell, including his grandson, JJ.

“Tammy, I hope you’re teaching Kindergarten, I hope you’re providing wonderful books to the children,” Larry Woodcock said. “JJ, you’re 12-years-old, JJ, Papa loves you. JJ, I miss you. But I will see you one day. Tylee, I hope you have grown up to be a beautiful woman. I hope you have, you get, you make everything you wanted to be of yourself.”

Larry Woodcock closed his statements with advice. He told the crowd to take more photographs, be kind to others, and take advantage of your time with the people you love.

“Nobody is guaranteed tomorrow. Hug who you wanna hug, tell who you wanna tell that you love them, tell them that,” Larry Woodcock said.

