Breaking News:
Jury: Chad Daybell guilty of triple murder, all charges
Trump found guilty on all counts
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sean Payton Previews Broncos QB Battle Between Zach Wilson, Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham

May 30, 2024, 4:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DENVER – Broncos head coach Sean Payton gave commendations to Zach Wilson, Bo Nix, and Jarrett Stidham at Denver’s OTAs as the three quarterbacks compete for the starting spot.

Payton and the coaching staff will have an important decision to make between the returning Bronco, the rookie, and the new addition from New York.

As of right now, it’s a tight race and Payton has made sure that each guy gets equal opportunity.

“We go by what we see,” Payton said. “We try to get them as many reps as possible. We rotate. We’re rotating all of them right now. They’re all in a race to learn this system. Man, they’re doing well.”

After drafting a QB in the first round, most Bronco fans want to see what Nix can do sooner rather than later.

It’s always a balance between letting young guys develop and putting your best foot forward. But, Payton has been impressed by the rookie’s performance in practice.

“(Bo Nix) is farther along than most would be,” Payton said. “We’re talking about a player who’s played 61 games (in college). He’s extremely smart. He’s picked it up very quickly.”

With the in-house experience of Stidham and the upside of Nix, some may have expected Wilson to fall by the wayside.

Payton said that it has been the opposite. Wilson has picked up his offseason play and it’s truly a three-man race for the week one starting spot.

“Zach (Wilson) has done a good job,” Payton said. “He’s picked things up. We’re encouraged with the (quarterback) room.”

The Denver Broncos open their 2024 season in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sunday, September 8.

RELATED: 2024 NFL Schedule Release – Best Local Player Matchups

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Corner Canyon product entered his rookie season as the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson experienced multiple knee injuries that caused him to miss games during his first two seasons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Midway through his sophomore NFL season, the Jets benched Wilson. After returning to the lineup later in the year, Wilson was benched again.

He entered the 2023 season as Aaron Rodger’s backup. However, Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury a few plays into New York’s first game. Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup for a team that showed the same flaws from past seasons.

Late in 2023, Wilson was benched for the third time in his career. He returned to the field a couple of weeks later after the Jets found no success with their other quarterbacks. Wilson suffered a concussion the following week and didn’t play for the remainder of the regular season. The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for a 13th straight year.

In his third season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.

During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Zach Wilson and the Denver Broncos? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Could Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Be Eligible To Play An Eighth Season In 2025?

An interesting question circulated around the internet Thursday afternoon: could Utah quarterback Cam Rising be eligible to play in 2025?

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nick Bjugstad Shares Excitement On Bringing Family To Utah, NHL Team Nickname

Center Nick Bjugstad shared his excitement about the NHL coming to Utah and bringing his family to the Beehive State.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tom Holmoe Shares Early Impressions Of BYU Coach Kevin Young

BYU AD Tom Holmoe is impressed with the job of Kevin Young so far on the recruiting trail.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Ainge Remembers Late Teammate Bill Walton

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge was among the many to eulogize NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton who passed away this week at age 71.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gretchen, Alex Walsh Share Special Bond During Path To Paris 2024

Sisters Gretchen and Alex Walsh reflected on their special bond as siblings amid their journey to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith: Utah’s NHL Team Nickname Trimmed To Four Finalists

Owner Ryan Smith said the nickname list for Utah's NHL team has been cut to four finalists following an initial round of voting by fans.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Sean Payton Previews Broncos QB Battle Between Zach Wilson, Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham