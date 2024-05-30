Breaking News:
Could Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Be Eligible To Play An Eighth Season In 2025?

May 30, 2024, 4:52 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – An interesting question began circulating around the internet Thursday afternoon: could Utah football quarterback Cam Rising be eligible to play in 2025?

The short and simple answer is “yes”. (We’ll get into some of the details in just a minute.)

Rising is already on his seventh season of college eligibility after redshirting at Texas in 2018, transferring to Utah and sitting out in 2019 (remember this piece because it’s important to the more in-depth answer), only playing a couple of snaps in 2020 before suffering a season ending injury, getting an extra year because of the Pandemic in 2020, getting through most of 2021 and 2022 before suffering another injury that forced Rising to medical redshirt in 2023 giving him the seventh year…whew!

So how then, does Utah’s super-duper senior possibly get an eighth season of eligibility? We’ll explain below.

What The Latest Settlement Between US Justice Department And NCAA Have To Do With Cam Rising’s Potential Eligibility

It’s probably safe to say most college sports fans have been watching with some mixture of curiosity, anxiety, annoyance, anger, disappointment, and horror at the battle going on between the US court system and NCAA.

If for whatever reason you haven’t followed it, you can brush up on it here.

The latest and greatest in this epic saga which is rapidly changing the face of college sports as we know them, the Athletic’s Stewart Mandel reported the US Justice Department, along with a few stateside Attorney Generals, have reached a settlement with the NCAA that will make unlimited transfers the law of the land.

As such, Mandel pointed out there is an interesting clause within the settlement that current athletes that had to sit out a year under the old transfer rules could get that year restored and return to their field or court of play next year if they wanted.

Mandel did confirm this specifically applies to someone like Cam Rising who sat out in 2019 under the old rules after transferring from Texas to Utah.

The Question Now Becomes, Would Cam Rising Entertain Such A Thought?

The quick answer is probably not and if he does, it’s probably because 2024 does not go how he or the Utes wanted it to.

Still, it’s a fun thought exercise that brings about one more very curious question as to what the future of college athletics could look like.

If it ultimately passes that student-athletes are no longer student-athletes, but instead employees of a university, does eligibility to play even still apply? If it doesn’t, how will it be managed?

Kind of wild to think about.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

