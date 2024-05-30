Breaking News:
Jury finds Chad Daybell guilty on all counts in triple murder case
Trump found guilty on all counts
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Utah man finds sleep apnea relief with Inspire sleep therapy

May 30, 2024, 5:47 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN – Jeremy Ward had always felt tired.

“I used to fall asleep at the wheel, fall asleep reading, fall asleep in movies, fall asleep talking,” he said. “I felt like a zombie.”

The Utah dad of six and avid biker said his fatigue was heavily affecting his day-to-day life.

“I just couldn’t function,” he said.

After undergoing sleep studies and other tests, Ward was diagnosed with severe sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea is characterized by breathing interruptions – at least five per hour. Ward’s breathing had stopped 61 times per hour.

“When you get into deep levels of sleep where it’s normal for your body to relax, the tissues relax enough that they actually obstruct the airway and then you’re trying to breathe against a closed airway. Eventually, your brain realizes it’s not breathing and wakes you up,” Dr. Glen Porter, an ENT physician with Intermountain Healthcare Medical Group at Intermountain American Fork Specialty Clinic, said.

Jeremy Ward, a man who was diagnosed with sleep apnea, poses with his family. (Courtesy: Jeremy Ward) Jeremy Ward, an avid biker, struggles with day-to-day activities due to severe sleep apnea. (Courtesy: Jeremy Ward) Jeremy Ward poses with his wife. (Courtesy: Jeremy Ward) Jeremy Ward poses with family at a High School graduation. (Courtesy: Jeremy Ward)

Porter said obesity is the main risk factor for sleep apnea, but genetics also play a role.

“Some people are just prone to this, and their anatomy just puts them at higher risk for this,” Porter said.

While the most common sign is constant fatigue, other symptoms of sleep apnea may include loud snoring, dry mouth, headaches, memory problems, and depression.

Treatment can include lifestyle changes (like focusing on a healthy diet and exercise), surgeries, devices like Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, and therapies, all of which Ward had tried.

“I had eight surgeries, plus the CPAPs, the sleep studies, the different types of masks – both nasal and oral…nothing was working,” he said.

It wasn’t until he received the Inspire implant that he found relief.

Inspire sleep therapy is an FDA-approved treatment option for those who cannot tolerate a CPAP.

“We implant a little battery device below the skin of your chest, run a little wire up to the nerve that innervates your tongue, and then when you turn it on at night, it will sense that you’re taking a breath and it will stimulate your tongue to move forward out of your airway and keep your airway open so that you can continue to breathe all night long,” Porter said.

Ward said he’s noticed a major improvement and is finally able to get the rest he needs.

“I would have done it earlier had I known how effective it was going to be,” he said.

Not everyone with sleep apnea qualifies for Inspire sleep therapy, so it’s best to talk with your doctor about what treatment option is right for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

We're all guilty of slouching in our chairs. But did you know poor posture can cause serious health...

Emma Benson

Straightening up: How your posture affects your health

We're all guilty of slouching in our chairs. But did you know poor posture can cause serious health issues?

8 days ago

Linda Campbell showing the Breast MRI where doctors found her breast cancer....

Emma Benson

Breast MRI is helping detect cancer in high-risk patients

Intermountain Health is working on new advances in breast cancer screening by transforming early detection.

14 days ago

The ABCs of checking for melanoma....

Emma Benson

Sun safety reminders for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and Utah has one of the highest rates of melanoma, about twice the national average.

20 days ago

Dr. Adam Balls out on a run with his daughter as part of his self-care routine....

Emma Benson

400 days and counting: ER doc’s exercise streak improves his mental health

A Utah doctor is encouraging everyone to join him in getting into an exercise routine to help with their mental health.

28 days ago

A family photo of the Grover family, who has three kids with autism....

Emma Benson

Utah family shares their experience with three boys who have autism

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and a Utah family wants share their personal experience of learning to adapt and grow with the disorder.

1 month ago

Marc Dunbabin, got his second chance at life with his family thanks to a bone marrow donor....

Emma Benson

Utah dad gets second chance at life thanks to bone marrow transplant

Utah dad hopes to meet the person who gave him second chance at life thanks to a bone marrow transplant.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah man finds sleep apnea relief with Inspire sleep therapy