Times, Networks Revealed For Majority Of Utah State Football Schedule

May 30, 2024, 7:43 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies dropped the time and network for eight of their 12 college football matchups on the 2024 season schedule.

The Aggies will kick off their 2024 season on Saturday, August 31, against the Robert Morris Colonials at Maverik Stadium.

Out-of-conference play continues in Los Angeles as Utah State heads to LA Memorial Coliseum for a game against USC. Kickoff for Aggies vs. Trojans is at 9 p.m. (MDT) and the game can be watched on the Big 10 Network.

Next up is in-state rival Utah on Saturday, September 14. The Utes will head to Logan for the first time in 12 years for a 2:30 p.m. (MDT) start time. The Battle of the Brothers can be watched on the CBS Sports Network.

USU’s last out-of-conference matchup is against the Temple Owls on Saturday, September 14.

Conference play begins on Saturday, October 5, against the Boise State Broncos on the road. FOX will carry the Aggies’ first conference game of the season on the blue turf.

Next up on Friday, October 11, is a matchup against the UNLV Rebels. Utah State’s first home conference game kicks off at 7 p.m. (MDT) on the CBS Sports Network.

USU’s next game against the New Mexico Lobos doesn’t have an assigned time or network yet. But, the following week’s game against the Wyoming Cowboys starts at 5 p.m. (MDT) and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network as well.

On Saturday, November 9, the Aggies will face off against the Pac-12’s Washington State Cougars at either 1:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. (MDT). That game can be watched on the CW Network.

Utah State’s last game without a network or time is against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at home on Saturday, November 16.

USU’s last home game will be played on Saturday, November 23, against the San Diego State Aztecs. That game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. (MDT) and can be watched on the CBS Sports Network.

The Aggies’ regular season ends on Friday, November 29, against the Colorado State Rams. That game doesn’t have a kickoff time yet but it will be broadcast on FS1.

Four games on the 2024 college football schedule for Utah State still await time and network announcements.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

