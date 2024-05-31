One killed, two shot in presumed drive by shooting near Murray TRAX station, police say

MURRAY — Murray police are investigating what led to three men being shot near a Utah Transit Authority TRAX station Thursday evening.

Kristin Reardon, the spokeswoman for the Murray Police Department, told KSL that all three victims were shot near W Fireclay Avenue and Birkhill Blvd.



Reardon said the three were transported to a local hospital with minor to serious injuries. Police report that one of the men died from their injuries when they arrived at the hospital.

Police believe this was a drive-by shooting and an isolated incident between two groups.

In a press release, police describe the suspect’s car as “a white, four-door, passenger car.”

UTA tweeted that the Red, Blue, and Green TRAX lines will be delayed up to 20 minutes due to the police activity in the area.

#TRAX Update 8:29 PM: Continue to expect possible Red and Blue Line delays up to 20 minutes as service recovers. — Utah Transit Authority – UTA (@RideUTA) May 31, 2024

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information is provided.