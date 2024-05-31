Breaking News:
Jury finds Chad Daybell guilty on all counts in triple murder case
Trump found guilty on all counts
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

School payroll employee accused of adding $114K to her paychecks

May 30, 2024, 9:37 PM

$20 bills...

FILE —  (KSL TV file photo)

(KSL TV file photo)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

PRICE — A former employee of a charter school in Price has been arrested and accused of illegally taking funds from the school and adding them to her own paycheck.

Kalisa Lynn Fish, 51, was arrested Wednesday for investigation of misuse of public funds and theft.

Earlier this month, administrators from the Pinnacle Canyon Academy, 210 N. 600 East in Price, went to police claiming Fish had stolen about $114,500 since 2020, according to a police booking affidavit. She was fired from the school on May 15.

Three arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 of retail items including 114 pairs of shoes

According to the school, “there is a ‘special’ line on the payroll, (for) teachers who are after-school advisers or coaches.” the affidavit states. Those people get extra money in their paychecks.

Fish, who “handled the payroll and HR duties at the school,” has been adding “special” pay to her own paycheck since 2020 even though she “does not have another position with the school and should not be receiving any additional wages,” according to the affidavit.

When confronted by school administrators, Fish — who had been an employee for about 15 years — told them “she started doing it because she was in a financial crisis, but then just continued to keep doing it,” the affidavit alleges. Her alleged actions started in 2020 when the school was shut down due to pandemic protocols.

After confronting Fish, the administrators said they received a call from Fish’s mother asking if they could “work something out” to pay the school back, the arrest report states.

“There is no denial, or claims of a misunderstanding. Rather, just a request to be able to pay back the school, which heavily implies there are funds that need to be paid back,” the affidavit says.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Danielle Addicott showing KSL's Matt Gephardt the fraud charges that were on her Wells Fargo accoun...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Utah woman who says her bank refused to refund stolen money

A Park City woman says thousands of dollars were stolen from her bank account, but the bank refused to cover her loss. She decided to Get Gephardt.

3 hours ago

The scene of the drive-by shooting that hurt three men near a Murray TRAX station Thursday evening....

Michael Houck and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

One killed, two shot in presumed drive by shooting near Murray TRAX station, police say

Murray police are investigating what led to three men being shot near a Utah Transit Authority TRAX station Thursday evening.

5 hours ago

FILE: Bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the United States. Rabid bats have b...

Carlysle Price

Utah confirms first rabid bat of the season, how to avoid rabies

Utah public health officials have reported that a bat found earlier this month has tested positive for rabies. Here are some tips to avoid getting the disease.

5 hours ago

Left: An SUV crashed into a car dealership. Right: A truck drove into an apartment duplex (KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Provo police investigating two separate crashes that caused significant damage

Provo Police are investigating two separate crashes that caused significant damage Thursday morning.

6 hours ago

Chad Daybell in a courtroom in a blue checkered shirt and solid yellow tie...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

Chad Daybell trial: Three things to know as jurors weigh death penalty decision

The jury in Chad Daybell’s case found him guilty on all counts, but their work is far from over.

6 hours ago

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes speaks during the first Silicon Slopes Artificial Intelligence ...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Attorney general’s office sues reporter over access to Sean Reyes’ calendar

The Utah Attorney General's Office on Tuesday sued a local reporter and the State Records Committee in the latest attempt to shield Attorney General Sean Reyes' official calendar from public view.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

School payroll employee accused of adding $114K to her paychecks