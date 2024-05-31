On the Site:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Alpine Loop officially reopens for summer season

May 31, 2024, 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:02 am

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

PROVO — The weather may not have cooperated in time for a Memorial Day opening, but road crews finally reopened the Alpine Loop Thursday for the summer season.

“Every turn you’re seeing something new,” marveled Steven Smith, who was out for a drive with his wife Thursday evening.

After announcing earlier Thursday that the state Route 92 scenic byway would be open Friday, UDOT later posted the road was already open Thursday afternoon.

“Don’t tell anybody,” Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon smiled. “It’s open now.”

Cannon reminded drivers that as they head up to the loop they should park in the proper areas, noting it can be difficult for other drivers and emergency crews to get through the narrow road when people are parked improperly.

State Route 92, known as the Alpine Loop between American Fork and Provo canyons, opened for the summer on Thursday. (Andrew Adams, KSL TV)

He also urged people to prepare for colder weather and snow over the next couple of weeks when they hike at higher elevations in the area.

“The problem is it looks all white and nice and soft,” Cannon said. “That is not fluffy snow. That is hard, ice-like snow.”

Jason Wallace said he came up for a bike ride and discovered that the road was newly opened.

“This time of year, the smells of the trees, the aspens are blooming, you have some wildlife coming out — it’s just gorgeous,” Wallace told KSL TV.

Smith also offered a glowing review of the Alpine Loop in its early summer season form.

“This is just absolutely fabulous,” he said. “It’s clear and crisp and glorious.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A rendering of the renovations to America First Performing Arts Center on the Dixie Campus of Utah ...

Karah Brackin

Utah Tech University expanding performing arts center

Utah Tech University is celebrating a new chapter for the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center, which will also be getting a new name next year.

22 minutes ago

Chad Daybell in a courtroom in a blue checkered shirt and solid yellow tie...

Eliza Pace

Chad Daybell will not present evidence as sentencing begins

Chad Daybell has chosen not to present evidence at his sentencing hearing which began Friday morning at the Ada County Courthouse. 

2 hours ago

Danielle Addicott showing KSL's Matt Gephardt the fraud charges that were on her Wells Fargo accoun...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Utah woman who says her bank refused to refund stolen money

A Park City woman says thousands of dollars were stolen from her bank account, but the bank refused to cover her loss. She decided to Get Gephardt.

15 hours ago

$20 bills...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

School payroll employee accused of adding $114K to her paychecks

A former employee of a charter school in Price has been arrested and accused of illegally taking funds from the school and adding them to her own paycheck.

15 hours ago

The scene of the drive-by shooting that hurt three men near a Murray TRAX station Thursday evening....

Michael Houck and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

One killed, two shot in presumed drive by shooting near Murray TRAX station, police say

Murray police are investigating what led to three men being shot near a Utah Transit Authority TRAX station Thursday evening.

16 hours ago

FILE: Bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the United States. Rabid bats have b...

Carlysle Price

Utah confirms first rabid bat of the season, how to avoid rabies

Utah public health officials have reported that a bat found earlier this month has tested positive for rabies. Here are some tips to avoid getting the disease.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Alpine Loop officially reopens for summer season