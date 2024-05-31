Alpine Loop officially reopens for summer season

PROVO — The weather may not have cooperated in time for a Memorial Day opening, but road crews finally reopened the Alpine Loop Thursday for the summer season.

“Every turn you’re seeing something new,” marveled Steven Smith, who was out for a drive with his wife Thursday evening.

After announcing earlier Thursday that the state Route 92 scenic byway would be open Friday, UDOT later posted the road was already open Thursday afternoon.

“Don’t tell anybody,” Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon smiled. “It’s open now.”

Cannon reminded drivers that as they head up to the loop they should park in the proper areas, noting it can be difficult for other drivers and emergency crews to get through the narrow road when people are parked improperly.

He also urged people to prepare for colder weather and snow over the next couple of weeks when they hike at higher elevations in the area.

“The problem is it looks all white and nice and soft,” Cannon said. “That is not fluffy snow. That is hard, ice-like snow.”

Jason Wallace said he came up for a bike ride and discovered that the road was newly opened.

“This time of year, the smells of the trees, the aspens are blooming, you have some wildlife coming out — it’s just gorgeous,” Wallace told KSL TV.

Smith also offered a glowing review of the Alpine Loop in its early summer season form.

“This is just absolutely fabulous,” he said. “It’s clear and crisp and glorious.”