Chad Daybell will not present evidence as sentencing begins

BOISE — Chad Daybell has chosen not to present evidence at his sentencing hearing which began Friday morning at the Ada County Courthouse.

Daybell was convicted of the murder of three people, including conspiracy to murder each of the three victims and insurance fraud.

“You don’t intend to present any mitigation evidence at this hearing?” Judge Steven Boyce asked Chad Daybell.

“That is my choice,” Chad Daybell responded.

Prosecutor Rob Wood said there will not be additional evidence presented to the jury today, but they will hear from several victims before the jury will go to determine whether Chad Daybell will receive the death penalty for his crimes.

Wood explains that there are several factors that may justify the death penalty including if the murders that were committed for remuneration and were “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity.”

Boyce said the jury needs to weigh the factors they learn about and decide if the death penalty is justified for Chad Daybell’s actions.

Defense attorney John Prior makes a statement on behalf of Chad Daybell

“By anyone’s definition, Tammy and Chad raised five wonderful children. Five beautiful children. Very deep in their faith, very deep in their commitment for family,” Prior said.

Prior explained that you don’t just raise five children with one parent’s input, it was the result of Tammy Daybell and Chad Daybell’s actions.

Prior claimed that Lori Vallow Daybell changed the trajectory of Chad Daybell calling her “the bomb that brought chaos to his life.”

“She was the trajectory that changed the plan you don’t go back on 29 years of marriage with nothing as far as a speeding ticket, raising five wonderful children it takes two parents to do that. and then this trajectory comes in and chaos hits,” Prior said.