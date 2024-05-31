On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Utah Tech University expanding performing arts center

May 31, 2024, 12:45 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Utah Tech University is celebrating a new chapter for the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center.

Undergoing a renovation, the busy center is also getting a new name while continuing to bring the community together.

“This is a big room for us. We use this room all the time,” said Jeff Jarvis, dean of Utah Tech’s College of the Arts.

A place to practice, learn, grow and perform is how Jarvis described the space.

“So renovating, renewing, improving this space means everything to our students,” Jarvis said.

When renovations are complete, the public will notice the center sporting a new name as the America First Performing Arts Center.

“When there was an opportunity for us to come down here and be part of the university that, in a way with the performing arts center that will bring people together: We knew it was a win,” said Tammy Gallegos, executive vice president of America First Credit Union.

The Utah Legislature is putting $28 million toward the project while $1.3 million from Washington County and community support is helping bring the center to life. Utah Tech, the Southwest Symphony and the Southern Utah Heritage Choir are also coming together on the project. They will all call the space home.

Come December 2025, the project is expected to be completed, and there will be another big celebration when the doors open.

