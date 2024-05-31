Athletics Department Introducing ‘Utah Pass’ For 2024 Utah Football Season

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s the dawn of a new era for Utah Athletics entering the Big 12 Conference which also means opportunities to try new things to engage fans.

One of those of those new things being introduced is the “Utah Pass” for the 2024 Utah football season.

Fans can purchase the pass for $349 which will give them access to every home game on the 2024 schedule. What is interesting and unique about the “Utah Pass” however is that every week fans could be seated in a different area of the stadium.

Experience @Utah_Football like never before with the Utah Pass! Each week, you’ll watch the game from a different seat—chair backs, bleachers or standing room! 🎟️🏈🎟️ More info: https://t.co/FZEOfy2yTy#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/RAxQ6aST2V — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) May 31, 2024

Follow along below for some important information on the “Utah Pass”.

How Does The ‘Utah Pass’ Work?

Tickets are guaranteed for each home week of the 2024 Utah football season for anyone that purchases the “Utah Pass”. However, the pass does require fans to confirm they will be in attendance each week in order to receive their tickets.

The “Utah Pass” opt-in window begins at 9:00 am MT on Monday of each home game week and will close that Wednesday by 5:00 pm MT. If fans opt-in for that week, tickets will arrive the day before the game in your Ticketmaster Account.

Seat location each week will vary and will range from standing room only tickets to tickets with chairbacks.

Fans who sign up for the “Utah Pass” will get season ticket holder and Crimson Club benefits that includes priority for and post-season game tickets and season ticket upgrades for the 2025 season.

For more information on the “Utah Pass” and the “Starter Package” option for season tickets check out utahtickets.com.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports