Biden details three-phase hostage deal aimed at winding down Israel-Hamas war
May 31, 2024, 12:28 PM
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
May 31, 2024, 12:28 PM
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The French interior minister says security authorities have foiled a plan to attack soccer events during the Paris Olympics.
1 hour ago
Lava continues to spurt from a volcano in southwestern Iceland but the activity has calmed significantly from the eruption the previous day.
18 hours ago
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has begun it's gradual release of the new global hymnbook, releasing 13 new songs Thursday.
19 hours ago
Over 600 stolen artifacts were put on display in Italy, from life-size bronze statues to tiny Roman coins.
3 days ago
North Korea appears to be preparing to launch its second military spy satellite into space, South Korea’s military said Friday, as animosities remain high over the North’s continued weapons tests.
4 days ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that a “tragic mistake” was made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians.
4 days ago
When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.
Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.
Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.
Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.
Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.