One man, two cows killed in Cache County semitruck crash

WELLSVILLE, Cache County — A man was killed in a crash between a car and semitruck in northern Utah Thursday morning.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Thunderbird was driving west on state Route 101, just west of the U.S. Highway 91 junction in Wellsville, around 6:39 a.m. The car then crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a semitruck head-on.

The driver of the Thunderbird was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Police have not released his name.

The driver of the semitruck was not injured. The semitruck was hauling cattle, and Roden said two cows were killed in the collision.

S.R. 101 was closed for several hours while investigators were on scene.