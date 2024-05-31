On the Site:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Family of victims speak in Chad Daybell sentencing
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One man, two cows killed in Cache County semitruck crash

May 31, 2024, 1:31 PM | Updated: 4:09 pm

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

WELLSVILLE, Cache County — A man was killed in a crash between a car and semitruck in northern Utah Thursday morning.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Thunderbird was driving west on state Route 101, just west of the U.S. Highway 91 junction in Wellsville, around 6:39 a.m. The car then crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a semitruck head-on.

The driver of the Thunderbird was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Police have not released his name.

The driver of the semitruck was not injured. The semitruck was hauling cattle, and Roden said two cows were killed in the collision.

S.R. 101 was closed for several hours while investigators were on scene.

One person and two cows were killed after a car crashed into a semi hauling cattle in Cache County Friday morning. (Utah Highway Patrol) One person and two cows were killed after a car crashed into a semi hauling cattle in Cache County Friday morning. (Utah Highway Patrol) One person and two cows were killed after a car crashed into a semi hauling cattle in Cache County Friday morning. (Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Participants walk during the 2023 Utah Pride Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on June 4, 2023....

Carlysle Price

SLCPD on road closures and safety during this weekend’s Pride events

The Utah Pride Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday near Washington Square in downtown. The Salt Lake City Police Department said several roads will be closed for various Pride events.

12 minutes ago

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Officers cleared in case of man who died of overdose after being handcuffed

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that two West Jordan officers trying to help a man who died of drug toxicity shortly after being handcuffed did nothing wrong.

1 hour ago

A Herriman police car at the scene of the fatal stabbing....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2nd man arrested in fight that left 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Herriman

A second man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a 17-year-old boy. The confrontation also resulted in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy who was with the suspected attacker.

1 hour ago

The two books made by authors who want to highlight the importance of family history. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Two local authors highlight the importance of family history for AAPI month

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month is coming to a close, and two local authors are talking about their new books highlighting the importance of family history.

2 hours ago

Tyler Thompson Jr. (Courtesy: Thompson family)...

Andrew Adams

Family urges others to write Congress on behalf of Utah man detained in Congo

Family members of a Utah man detained in Congo in connection with a coup plot said Wednesday they hoped for his safe return and urged others to appeal to members of Congress to help intervene in the situation.

3 hours ago

Photos of all three murder victims...

Eliza Pace

‘No peace to be found for anyone’: family of victims speak in Chad Daybell sentencing

Multiple people, parents grandparents, brothers, sisters, and other relatives gave victim impact statements during the sentencing portion of the Chad Daybell trial.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

One man, two cows killed in Cache County semitruck crash