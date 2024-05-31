On the Site:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Family of victims speak in Chad Daybell sentencing
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Distributing $470 Million Of Revenue To Current Schools

May 31, 2024, 1:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

IRVING, Texas – The only year with a 14-team Big 12 Conference generated record revenue for the league.

On Friday, after the Big 12 Spring Business Meetings concluded, Commissioner Brett Yormark announced that the Big 12 is estimated to distribute $470 million to its 14 members for the 2023-24 athletic year.

Big 12 Conference distributes $470 million for 2023-24 year

That’s a new record for the Big 12, surpassing last year’s $440 million.

Conference distributions comprise media rights, bowl game compensation, NCAA Tournament units from the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and other factors.

Despite the record distribution, Yormark added there was some “dilution” for the legacy 10 conference members.

“Our 10 original members will see some dilution versus last year that has been previously reported,” said Yormark. “The reason for that, obviously, was the addition of the G5 schools, which was their first year.”

BYU will receive $18 million

Those additions Yormark is referencing are UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston, which were members of the American Athletic Conference before arriving in the Big 12. And BYU, who operated as an FBS Independent before the 2023-24 athletic year.

It was previously known that the newcomers would receive lower distributions for their first two years in the league. Beginning in 2025-26, those four institutions will receive full distributions.

The distribution to those four newcomers who were onboarded the past year will be receiving $18 million. Next year, that figure bumps up to $19 million.

That leaves an estimated $39.8 million per school for the legacy 10-member institutions, including Texas and Oklahoma, who will leave for the SEC on July 1.

It’s a drop from the $44 million the legacy members received for the 2022-23 year.

Despite a slight drop, the Big 12 projects $50 million per school in distribution beginning in the 2025-26 year when their new media rights contract begins.

“We’ve discussed this before; we went with stability as a conference, and we felt it was investing in all the right ways and for all the right reasons. Clearly, that was the right move for this conference as we think about where we’re going.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WNBA Commissioner Says Charter Flight Program Still Has A Few Kinks But Is Running Smoothly

The WNBA's new charter flight program still has a few expected kinks according to commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Kevin Young Lays Out His Coaching Strengths

Young hopped on the KSL Sports Zone to discuss his strengths as a coach.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Exit Meetings With ‘Value Creation,’ Not Expansion As Focus

The Big 12 is turning its focus to value creation.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah NHL Draft Prospect: Michigan State Defenseman Artyom Levshunov

Next up in our 2024 NHL Draft prospect previews for Utah is Michigan State right defenseman Aytyom Leshunov.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: California Guard Jaylon Tyson

California guard Jaylon Tyson is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own the tenth pick.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Unbeaten Streak, Top Rank At Stake As Real Salt Lake Hosts Austin FC

After back-to-back dramatic comebacks, RSL aims to avoid another scare as they host Austin FC on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Big 12 Distributing $470 Million Of Revenue To Current Schools