On the Site:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Family of victims speak in Chad Daybell sentencing
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Costco’s $1.50 hot dog price is ‘safe’

May 31, 2024, 2:17 PM

Costco's food court and its famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo meal....

Costco's food court and its famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo meal. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NATHANIEL MEYERSOHN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Costco’s new chief financial officer has a reassuring message for inflation-weary customers: don’t worry about the price of the $1.50 hot dog-soda combo.

“To clear up some recent media speculation, I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe,” Costco CFO Gary Millerchip said on an earnings call with analysts Thursday. It was Millerchip’s first earnings call with analysts since taking over for Richard Galanti, Costco’s colorful finance chief of nearly four decades and the longest-serving CFO of a major US public company.

With Costco’s leadership change — and other longtime deals like Trader Joe’s 19-cent bananas and Planet Fitness’ $10 membership ending amid rising inflation — some had speculated about the future of Costco’s $1.50 hot dog. The price has remained the same since 1985.

If Costco’s hot dog deal kept pace with inflation, it would be three times as expensive today — nearly $4.50. But Costco’s $1.50 combo is a strategic decision, known as a loss-leader: The company is willing to lose money selling the hot dogs at that price as long as it helps Costco draw in and retain customers.

It’d be an odd time to raise prices, anyway. Other companies, such as Walmart and Target, have been cutting prices on thousands of items to draw in shoppers who are increasingly fed up with rising costs.

Costco is testing out a new system for entering stores

The $1.50 hot dog is a powerful marketing tool for Costco and is synonymous with Costco’s brand.

“I know it sounds crazy making a big deal about a hot dog, but we spend a lot of time on it,” Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal told the Seattle Times in 2009. “We’re known for that hot dog. That’s something you don’t mess with.”

Sinegal also famously once said, “If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out,” according to former CEO Craig Jelinek.

Costco offsets hot dog losses by increasing prices of pizzas and other items at its food courts and cutting costs.

It also recently added chocolate chip cookies to its food court menu. The $2.49 double chocolate chunk cookie has been a “continued success,” Millerchip said Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Danielle Addicott showing KSL's Matt Gephardt the fraud charges that were on her Wells Fargo accoun...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Utah woman who says her bank refused to refund stolen money

A Park City woman says thousands of dollars were stolen from her bank account, but the bank refused to cover her loss. She decided to Get Gephardt.

19 hours ago

Credit cards...

Matt Gephardt

Household debt reaches record high but inflation is masking debt progress

Personal finance experts say American debt has never been higher, but considering the circumstances, it could be much worse.

2 days ago

A group of graduates at their ceremony....

Karah Brackin

AI and budgeting are the biggest challenges for newer graduates, experts say

With graduation season in full swing, the “real world” challenges graduates face may look a little different this year.

2 days ago

A still from "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" by Ian Bonhãte and Peter Ettedgui, an offici...

KSL TV

Sundance film ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ gets U.S. theatrical release

Sundance film "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" will get a special-even theatrical release in the U.S.

7 days ago

FILE - This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapch...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Scammers offer to help regain control of hacked social media accounts for a fee

People are advertising they can help you get back into your hacked social media accounts. It is a lie.

9 days ago

Utah Capitol where lawmakers passed a deal to possible raise a tax and quickly spend the money on d...

Lindsay Aerts

Lawmakers defend Sept. 1 contract deadline on downtown plans

The deal to raise Salt Lake City's sales tax to help house the new NHL team and revitalize downtown is moving fast and lawmakers are defending the deadline.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Costco’s $1.50 hot dog price is ‘safe’