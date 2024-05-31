On the Site:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Family of victims speak in Chad Daybell sentencing
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Unbeaten Streak, Top Rank At Stake As Real Salt Lake Hosts Austin FC

May 31, 2024, 3:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After back-to-back comebacks, Real Salt Lake aims to avoid another scare as they host Austin FC on Saturday.

RSL forced late draws against Seattle and Dallas to extend the club’s MLS unbeaten streak to 12 games.

RSL Likely Needs Win Over Austin FC To Stay In West’s Top Rank

Real currently holds the top spot in the West with a record of 8-2-6.

Austin sits in fifth with a record of 6-5-5.

Prior to the game in Seattle where Real Salt Lake stole a point on the road, they sat four points ahead of Minnesota in second. Since then, Minnesota was jumped by both Los Angeles clubs. RSL now leads LAFC by three points and the Galaxy by just two points.

Luckily for Real, a few things point toward the upcoming matchup being in their favor.

In seven games at America First Field this season, RSL has been dominant. The riot has done its job for Real as the club has cruised to a 5-1-1 record at home.

Meanwhile, Austin has struggled in road games this year at 1-3-3.

However, the season series from 2023 sends a different message.

RSL and Austin split the two games they played last year with each club securing a 2-1 win on the road.

Real will look at Chicho Arango to be a difference-maker for the one-game home stand. Arango has 13 goals so far this season which is more than Austin’s top three goal-scorers combined.

Real Salt Lake currently has the best goal difference in the West and the second-best goal difference in the league, only trailing Miami.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

France Files Preliminary Terrorism Charges Against Teenager Accused Of Plan To Attack Olympic Fans

French authorities raised preliminary terrorism charges against an 18-year-old accused of a plot targeting Olympic soccer games.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WNBA Commissioner Says Charter Flight Program Still Has A Few Kinks But Is Running Smoothly

The WNBA's new charter flight program still has a few expected kinks according to commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Kevin Young Lays Out His Coaching Strengths

Young hopped on the KSL Sports Zone to discuss his strengths as a coach.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Exit Meetings With ‘Value Creation,’ Not Expansion As Focus

The Big 12 is turning its focus to value creation.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah NHL Draft Prospect: Michigan State Defenseman Artyom Levshunov

Next up in our 2024 NHL Draft prospect previews for Utah is Michigan State right defenseman Aytyom Leshunov.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: California Guard Jaylon Tyson

California guard Jaylon Tyson is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own the tenth pick.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Unbeaten Streak, Top Rank At Stake As Real Salt Lake Hosts Austin FC