On the Site:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Family of victims speak in Chad Daybell sentencing
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

2nd man arrested in fight that left 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Herriman

May 31, 2024, 3:45 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN — A second man has been arrested in connection with a deadly confrontation in Herriman that resulted in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday.

Hunter John Armstrong, 18, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury. He joins Keith Tyree McClendon, 19, who was arrested for investigation of the same charge on Wednesday.

Police say McClendon and a 17-year-old boy “had an ongoing rivalry against each other.” On Wednesday, he “hunted down and attacked” that 17-year-old boy and “recruited” three others to help him, including Armstrong and a 16-year-old boy, identified only by his initials, N.L., who was fatally stabbed during the confrontation, according to a police booking affidavit.

Herriman police say McClendon’s group went to the Valley High School graduation ceremony happening nearby at the Zions Bank Stadium looking for the 17-year-old boy just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with the intent of assaulting him.

“Keith also admitted to bringing brass knuckles to use against (the boy), which were later located,” the affidavit states.

“There have been ongoing and documented issues between these persons, with this being at least the third similar fight between them within the past year,” police said.

McClendon and his group spotted the 17-year-old in a Herriman neighborhood near Solo Street (14990 South and 3600 West). The teen was in a car with an 18-year-old woman. McClendon approached the car and began attacking the teen “by striking him with the brass knuckles,” the affidavit states. The 17-year-old boy “was struck multiple times in the face, head and body.”

The teen also sustained a “knife wound to his face,” police said, while the woman had an undisclosed injury to her hand.

While the assault was happening, Armstrong stood in front of the car, preventing the 17-year-old boy from leaving, an arrest report states,

“Even though at this time Hunter has not been accused of participating in the physical attack on (the boy), he did conspire with Keith and others to assist in the attack and make sure it happened. His actions were quite severe as one of the attackers sustained a mortal stab wound during this incident,” police wrote in the affidavit.

At some point during the assault, N.L. was stabbed and died, police say.

Based on information collected from witnesses at the scene, officers went to a Riverton residence.

“Due to the nature of this incident and the history of the persons believed to have been involved, including weapons history, the South Valley SWAT team was called to the scene,” police said.

The SWAT team surrounded the home and ordered people to come out. A 15-year-old boy and his 48-year-old mother, who were “determined to have been directly involved in the incident,” were detained, according to police. Two others — the 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman who were allegedly involved in the fight — were taken by family members to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing as of Thursday and officers are working with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges might be filed and against how many people.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A sketch of Donald Trump during his conviction on May 30....

Donie O'Sullivan and Sean Lyngaas, CNN

After Trump’s guilty verdict, threats and attempts to dox Trump jurors proliferate online

Online forums have people threatening violence and attempting to publicly identify the 12 New York jurors who on Thursday decided to convict former President Donald Trump.

27 minutes ago

Danielle Addicott showing KSL's Matt Gephardt the fraud charges that were on her Wells Fargo accoun...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Utah woman who says her bank refused to refund stolen money

A Park City woman says thousands of dollars were stolen from her bank account, but the bank refused to cover her loss. She decided to Get Gephardt.

19 hours ago

$20 bills...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

School payroll employee accused of adding $114K to her paychecks

A former employee of a charter school in Price has been arrested and accused of illegally taking funds from the school and adding them to her own paycheck.

20 hours ago

The scene of the drive-by shooting that hurt three men near a Murray TRAX station Thursday evening....

Michael Houck and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

One killed, two shot in presumed drive by shooting near Murray TRAX station, police say

Murray police are investigating what led to three men being shot near a Utah Transit Authority TRAX station Thursday evening.

20 hours ago

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter the ...

Associated Press

Man charged in AP photographer’s attack pleads guilty to assaulting officer during Capitol riot

An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, where he also allegedly pushed an Associated Press photographer over a wall.

23 hours ago

A Herriman police car at the scene of the fatal stabbing....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man, 19, arrested in fight that left 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Herriman

A man, 19, has been arrested and accused of attacking a 17-year-old boy. The confrontation also resulted in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy who was with the suspected attacker.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

2nd man arrested in fight that left 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Herriman