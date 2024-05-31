Utah NHL Draft Prospect: Michigan State Defenseman Artyom Levshunov

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft less than a month away and Utah’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

We already looked at Russian forward Ivan Demidov.

Next up is Michigan State right defenseman Aytyom Leshunov.

NHL Draft prospect Artyom Levshunov

In her latest mock draft, ESPN’s Rachel Doerrie called Levshunov a “great talent” and said the former Spartans standout “has all the makings of an impactful player at the NHL level.” She added that the defenseman is “capable of turning the game on its head through his physicality and his ability to drive offense.” Doerrie called Levshunov’s ability to “dictate the pace of the game from the back end” a “rare gift.”

B1G Freshman and Defensive POTY Artyom Levshunov and @MSU_Hockey are just getting started. 😏 pic.twitter.com/1xy6PZldlW — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) March 29, 2024

The NHL analyst currently projects Levshunov to the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 2 overall pick.

Like Doerrie, NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also have Levshunov landing in Chicago in their latest mock draft.

Kimelman said the Michigan State star “might be the most NHL-ready player in the 2024 draft.”

Morreale added that Levshunov “fits that bill” of a “pillar on defense.”

Off the glove and into the back of the net – just the way Artyom Levshunov planned it. pic.twitter.com/9iErUkaTBc — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) March 2, 2024

If the Belarus native slips from out of the top few picks, Utah would be lucky to land Levshunov at No. 6 overall. Not only is Levshunov a talented prospect who would likely see the ice at the NHL in short order, but he would fill a need on Utah’s roster.

About Artyom Levshunov

Date of Birth: October 28, 2005

Height: 6′ 2″

Shoots: Right

League: NCAA

Current Team: Michigan State

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 38

Goals: 9

Assists: 26

Points: 35

PIM: 44

Today, the Big Ten has announced its post-season awards – and your Spartans were well represented! Let’s start with your Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year Artyom Levshunov. pic.twitter.com/8ZAzXiF3pH — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) March 19, 2024

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

NHL Draft Order

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Utah Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh) Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

