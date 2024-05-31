Utah NHL Draft Prospect: Michigan State Defenseman Artyom Levshunov

On the Site:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Family of victims speak in Chad Daybell sentencing
Close
May 31, 2024, 3:34 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft less than a month away and Utah’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

 

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

We already looked at Russian forward Ivan Demidov.

Next up is Michigan State right defenseman Aytyom Leshunov.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

NHL Draft prospect Artyom Levshunov

In her latest mock draft, ESPN’s Rachel Doerrie called Levshunov a “great talent” and said the former Spartans standout “has all the makings of an impactful player at the NHL level.” She added that the defenseman is “capable of turning the game on its head through his physicality and his ability to drive offense.”  Doerrie called Levshunov’s ability to “dictate the pace of the game from the back end” a “rare gift.”

The NHL analyst currently projects Levshunov to the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 2 overall pick.

Like Doerrie, NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also have Levshunov landing in Chicago in their latest mock draft.

Kimelman said the Michigan State star “might be the most NHL-ready player in the 2024 draft.”

Morreale added that Levshunov “fits that bill” of a “pillar on defense.”

If the Belarus native slips from out of the top few picks, Utah would be lucky to land Levshunov at No. 6 overall. Not only is Levshunov a talented prospect who would likely see the ice at the NHL in short order, but he would fill a need on Utah’s roster.

About Artyom Levshunov

Date of Birth: October 28, 2005

Height: 6′ 2″

Shoots: Right

League: NCAA

Current Team: Michigan State

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 38

Goals: 9

Assists: 26

Points: 35

PIM: 44

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

NHL Draft Order

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah's NHL team for KSLSports.com.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

