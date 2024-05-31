On the Site:
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Family of victims speak in Chad Daybell sentencing
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Exit Meetings With ‘Value Creation,’ Not Expansion As Focus

May 31, 2024, 3:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference completed year two with Brett Yormark as the Commissioner.

Year two under the former ROC Nation and NBA executive featured four new schools (BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF).

The Big 12 experienced its ninth season out of the last eleven as the country’s number-one-rated basketball league.

Big 12 football had a relatively down year but produced a Playoff team. That Playoff team was Texas, an outgoing member who is set to leave for the SEC on July 1.

Brett Yormark wraps up year two as Big 12 Commissioner

No moves were bigger for Yormark in year two than landing the “Four Corner” schools (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah) from the Pac-12.

It’s been a busy second year for Yormark and the Big 12.

“We are thrilled about Brett’s leadership,” said Baylor President Linda Livingstone. “… Couldn’t say enough about the support we have for Brett and the work that he’s doing and our confidence in him leading the conference as we look to the future.”

Like everything with college athletics, the question for the 16-team Big 12 is, what’s next?

It’s as prominent a question as ever for a league that loses Texas and Oklahoma and lives in a space where the SEC and Big Ten are entering historic media rights that generate far more revenue than the Big 12.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Big 12 wrapped up the 2023-24 athletic year with its annual Spring Business Meetings during a rainy week in Dallas.

Presidents and Athletic Directors from the 16 universities were in attendance.

“I think the overarching theme for the week was all about creating value for our membership, just given where everyone’s going,” Yormark said.

“Value creation is the number one initiative and priority. And we spoke a lot about that over the last couple of days and myself and my staff, were able to have some meaningful conversations with our key stakeholders on some big ideas and some opportunities that we’re going to vet out in order to create that value.”

The historic House v. NCAA settlement, which Yormark heavily participated in, will likely significantly impact the Big 12’s value creation.

That landmark settlement ushers in the era of revenue sharing to college athletics as early as the fall of 2025.

“Open for business” doesn’t mean conference expansion for the Big 12

“Since I took this job, I said from day one, I was open for business. And I guess you could say we’re open for business now more so than ever before,” Yormark said on Friday.

When he was formally introduced at Big 12 football media day in 2022, Yormark made the “Open for business” remarks.

Back then, everyone read into that as conference expansion and an eye to members in the Pac-12.

He accomplished that by adding the “Four Corners.”

This time around, “Open for business” doesn’t reference expansion.

“No, I’m not,” Yormark said when asked if his league is actively exploring expansion. “Open for business is that we explore every opportunity to create value for our members and for our student-athletes. It’s what we’ve been doing since I onboarded, and we will continue to have that mindset.”

So, if you’re drawing up potential expansion scenarios from other leagues, those appear to be shelved at the moment as Yormark turns to year three and the first with a 16-team edition of the Big 12.

“I’m excited to be here. I’ve said it before best job of my life,” said Yormark. “A lot of moving parts, it’s moving fast. I do think speed matters and my board is giving me the opportunity to move quickly where needed.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

France Files Preliminary Terrorism Charges Against Teenager Accused Of Plan To Attack Olympic Fans

French authorities raised preliminary terrorism charges against an 18-year-old accused of a plot targeting Olympic soccer games.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WNBA Commissioner Says Charter Flight Program Still Has A Few Kinks But Is Running Smoothly

The WNBA's new charter flight program still has a few expected kinks according to commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Kevin Young Lays Out His Coaching Strengths

Young hopped on the KSL Sports Zone to discuss his strengths as a coach.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah NHL Draft Prospect: Michigan State Defenseman Artyom Levshunov

Next up in our 2024 NHL Draft prospect previews for Utah is Michigan State right defenseman Aytyom Leshunov.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: California Guard Jaylon Tyson

California guard Jaylon Tyson is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own the tenth pick.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Unbeaten Streak, Top Rank At Stake As Real Salt Lake Hosts Austin FC

After back-to-back dramatic comebacks, RSL aims to avoid another scare as they host Austin FC on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Big 12 Exit Meetings With ‘Value Creation,’ Not Expansion As Focus